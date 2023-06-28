Fly away in July: The top 16 cheapest holiday destinations from Glasgow Airport

Although there is supposedly more good weather to come for Glasgow heading into July, some of us would rather switch off from the pressures of daily life and escape to a different country.
We used data from Skyscanner to work out which flights from Glasgow Airport would be the cheapest options in July with travellers having plenty of options to choose from both within the UK and mainland Europe. Whether you fancy having a wander down the Champs-Élysées or try sampling some of Portugal’s finest wines, we have you covered.
Here are the top 16 cheapest destinations to fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this July.
1. Dublin
The Irish capital continually tops our list as the cheapest destination to fly to from Glasgow. Have a wander around Phoenix Park and find out all you need to know about Guinness at the Storehouse. Flights to Dublin start from £27 return between 7-11 July with plenty of other dates on offer at around £30. Photo: Damien Storan
2. Belfast
Next on our list is Belfast which can be reached on a very short flight journey from Glasgow. There’s no shortage of things to see with prices beginning at £50 return between 22-24 July which would be the perfect weekend break at the end of the month. Photo: ugc
3. London
There’s always plenty of events happening in London in July as the city hosts plenty of gigs at Hyde Park and the showcase tennis event of the year at Wimbledon. If you fancy a trip down to the big smoke in, prices begin at £60 between 21-26. Photo: Google
4. Brussels
The first destination on our list in mainland Europe is Brussels. It is the perfect place to head to with any beer or chocolate lover in your life with return flights starting at £63 from 21-28 July. Photo: Pixabay