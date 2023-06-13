Register
The best places to eat and drink in Glasgow Airport this summer

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

Shooting off this summer? Take a look at out list of the absolute best places to eat and drink in Glasgow Airport.

There’s plenty of new offerings at Glasgow Airport, with several new restaurants, bars, and cafes opening this year alone.

We put together this list of the best places to eat and drink in Glasgow Airport before your summer holiday this year.

1. Bird & Signet

This restaurant and bar offers pints on draught (and cocktails and wine too!) alongside breakfast favourites and pub classics all day with heavy use of Scottish ingredients. Bird & Signet is one of the newest restaurants at Glasgow Airport, and it’s got bright, airy, and open feel that’ll get you buzzing for your holidaysBird & Signet is our newest bar & kitchen in Glasgow Airport.

2. Beardsmore Bar & Restaurant

The William Beardmore Bar offers a wide range of food from light bites, full Scottish breakfasts and larger traditional dishes such as fish and chips, pizza or for that last taste of home; haggis, neeps & tatties. With a carefully selected menu for younger passengers, there are activities to keep them occupied when they are not watching the planes. The bar has a wide range of whiskies with over 50 to choose from including famous malts from small-batch distillers on the Islands of Scotland. Also, there is a specially brewed Beardmore ale for you to try.

3. Café Bar

In a rush? Grab a ready-made sandwich or baguette from the Café Bar at the Central Pier. You could even nab a quick pint of Moretti while you’re at it and avoid the queues at the airport pubs!

4. Caledonia Bar & Restaurant

Caledonia offers a fabulous selection of light bite food and your favorite drinks from pastries to pints, classic bruschetta to coffee, and cocktails. There are also freshly prepared sandwiches and baguettes if you want to take something with you for the journey. You can find the bar & restaurant beyond security.

