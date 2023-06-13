The best places to eat and drink in Glasgow Airport this summer

2 . Beardsmore Bar & Restaurant

The William Beardmore Bar offers a wide range of food from light bites, full Scottish breakfasts and larger traditional dishes such as fish and chips, pizza or for that last taste of home; haggis, neeps & tatties. With a carefully selected menu for younger passengers, there are activities to keep them occupied when they are not watching the planes. The bar has a wide range of whiskies with over 50 to choose from including famous malts from small-batch distillers on the Islands of Scotland. Also, there is a specially brewed Beardmore ale for you to try.