Fly away in June: The top 12 cheapest destinations from Glasgow Airport

If you’ve not already got your summer holiday’s sorted here are some of the cheapest places you can fly to from Glasgow Airport during the month of June.
We used data from Skyscanner to work out which flights from Glasgow will be the cheapest options in June with travellers having plenty of options to choose from both in the UK and mainland Europe whether you fancy exploring Hyde Park or eating Gambas al Pil-Pil we’ve got you covered.
Here are the top 12 cheapest destinations to fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this June.
1. Dublin
As always, there is no shortage of cheap flights across the Irish Sea over to Dublin. You’ll be able to take a stroll over Ha’penny Bridge and enjoy a first class pint of Guinness in one of the many pubs. Flights to the Irish capital begin at £27pp return between 9-13 June with other cheap flights available.
2. Brussels
The Belgian capital is the perfect place to head to for any beer lover where you’ll find a wonderful selection of pints. A return flight to Brussels starts from £40pp return between 26-30 which could be the perfect way to finish the month. Photo: Pixabay
3. Belfast
Belfast is a great place to visit which is only a short flight journey away. You’ll be able to find Titanic Belfast which tells the story of the famous passenger ship. Return flights to Belfast start from £41pp between 14-18 June. Photo: Visit Belfast website
4. London
Although still in the UK, you are more than likely to get the sun in London during the month of June. Return flights begin at £54pp between the 22-26 June. Photo: Steve Parsons