Footasylum, the popular footwear and sportswear retailer, is making a comeback to Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centre with a larger store, expanding its presence to a two-storey unit.

Footasylum will return to Silverburn with a larger footprint, taking a 9,585 sq ft, two-storey unit next to New Look.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “We’re pleased to welcome back Footasylum and see it expand with a significantly larger unit in Silverburn. Its return adds another great dynamic to our already diverse mix of fashion brands and is another strong step forward in our ongoing commitment to offer the very best retail and leisure experience to our guests.”

Silverburn has announced a slew of new openings in recent months, with plans in the pipeline for a number of new stores.

This year, Silverburn has seen the addition of several major brands, including H beauty, Hollister, Jo Malone, HARIBO UK, Pull & Bear, Bershka, and leisure venue King Pins, with Stradivarius and Wingstop UK poised to open soon.

Last week, we reported that Oliver Bonas was set to open a new store in the Pollok shopping centre.