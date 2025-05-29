A Black Sheep Coffee will be moving into the old Odeon Cinema building if plans are approved

Black Sheep Coffee have appealed to Glasgow City Council’s planning board to move into the ground unit which was formerly occupied by the Odeon Cinema prior to its closure in 2006.

The building on Renfield Street has become best known for being one of the venues where The Beatles performed in Glasgow.

It was originally known as the Glasgow Paramount when it first opened in 1934 with it able to seat 2,800 people. The building was designed by Frank T Verity and Samuel Beverley. The cinema arrived as part of US-based Paramount's plan to open very large and lavish cinemas in city centres across Britain.

In Glasgow, a centralised vacuum cleaning system ensured that carpets remained pristine. Meanwhile, 200 staff were employed with deportment training and stylish uniforms creating an Americanised illusion of high living.

It was renamed in 1939 after the chain was sold to the Odeon group. It saw a number of changes over the years as it became home to nine screens until its closure in 2006.

All that remains of the building is its façade with the main building demolished and turned into a large office block in 2013 - now the ground unit will be turned into a Black Sheep Coffee chain.

Previously a pub and restaurant had petitioned to open on the site in 2020, and despite being granted planning permission, it never came to fruition.

The former Odeon in Renfield Street, Glasgow, which was the venue for Bob Dylan's first gig in Scotland in May 1966.

It would be one of several Black Sheep Coffee franchises to open in Glasgow in recent years, there are already two of the chain coffee shops on Sauchiehall Street nearby.

Guests would be able enjoy signature drinks including the ‘Black Hoof’ and ‘Turmeric Latte’ along with seasonal drinks such as their Blueberry Matcha and summer smoothies. They also offer shakes and smoothies along with Norwegian Waffles.