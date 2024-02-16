Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

WWE superstar of the 2000s, Chris Jericho, is coming to Glasgow as part of a UK headline tour with his rock band, Fozzy.

Fozzy will play at the University of Glasgow's Queen Margaret Union in the West End on Tuesday, February 20 as part of a 10-date UK headline tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring the superstar showmanship of frontman Chris Jericho tag-teamed with guitar genius Rich Ward, Fozzy are a band that deliver a truly rock n roll experience - expect headbanging riffs, energy and most importantly, amazing songs. Joined by Grant Brooks on drums, bassist PF Farley and Billy Grey leading the charge on guitar shredding solos.

Fozzy have shared the stage with rock legends like Metallica, KISS and Iron Maiden, it was the release of seventh LP JUDAS that elevated the band into the rarified group of acts to cross over from the rock and metal world into mainstream consciousness. This tour sees Fozzy headline venues across the UK with support from British four piece The Hot Damn and US hard rock band Pistols At Dawn. The title track from the album has been streamed over 65 million times on Spotify alone and was sung word for word by 81,000 fans when Fozzy performed at AEW’s sellout Wembley Stadium show in August.

Chris Jericho is coming to Glasgow with his hard rock band, Fozzy, at Queen Margaret Union, February 20.

Speaking of the headline UK tour and Glasgow, Jericho said: "Every city has a vibe to it, and that's anywhere in the world. And when you're talking about the UK, instantly you'll think, okay, Glasgow in Scotland's permanently insane, or in the States, Chicago is always crazy, or Sydney, Australia, is always an awesome time. Within 30 seconds, you'll know whether the crowd is going to be hot or not.

"At a Fozzy show, right at the start, we expect a lot and give a lot, too, people know they're coming for a ride, and it will be a good one. So wear a helmet, put on your seatbelt and get ready to rock!"

You can buy tickets for the Glasgow show by clicking here.

Fozzy UK Headline Tour dates: