Since the break from the Covid-19 lockdown, Glasgow has seen a renaissance in live music across nearly all genres - see any random band at King Tut's or McChuills on any given night and you'll see just how much the quality of Glaswegian has risen in the last few years.
These are the 24 best new bands and artists in Glasgow to keep an eye on in 2024 - check them out below.
1. Dillon Squire
Dillon Squire is hot off the release of his debut solo EP - 'Yellow Car No Hitbacks' - having entered the Glasgow music scene as a teenager, Squire is hardly new to the scene, but his new EP is like a different artist entirely - far from his loud and shouty days in the Heavy Rapids band - as he enters a more introspective and thoughtful era of of songwriting. Give it a listen. @dillonsquire
2. San Jose
You'll be hard pressed to find a band with a better stage presence in Glasgow than San Jose - after their incredible packed set at Tenement Trail 2023. A 5-piece (sometimes more) post-punk band, they're certainly worth keeping an eye on in 2024. @san.jose.band
3. Big Girl’s Blouse
Big Girls Blouse put on a really good show - they're one of few punk rock bands that play in Glasgow, and you really couldn't tell they're punk from looking at them. What's more punk than that? Their debut EP ‘Man Up’ released earlier this year, give it a listen! Instagram: @cestbiggirlsblouse Pic: @rosie.sco
4. Brogeal
It wouldn't be a list of the best bands in Glasgow without the good boys from Brogeal making an appearance. Recently the band have been making waves across Ireland and the UK after they embarked on tour with The Mary Wallopers, Spector, and The Lathums. You just can't find their folk-punk sound anywhere else in the UK - a genre which is in sore need of a comeback following the absence of The Pogues and the recent departure of Shane MacGowan. The band formed in Falkirk, but often play in Glasgow. The band are very much on the way up, releasing their EP ‘Dirt and Daydreams’ to wide acclaim in the Glasgow music community - with a new album on the way soon. You can find out more about their next gig, or listen to their tunes @brogeal