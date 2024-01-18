4 . Brogeal

It wouldn't be a list of the best bands in Glasgow without the good boys from Brogeal making an appearance. Recently the band have been making waves across Ireland and the UK after they embarked on tour with The Mary Wallopers, Spector, and The Lathums. You just can't find their folk-punk sound anywhere else in the UK - a genre which is in sore need of a comeback following the absence of The Pogues and the recent departure of Shane MacGowan. The band formed in Falkirk, but often play in Glasgow. The band are very much on the way up, releasing their EP ‘Dirt and Daydreams’ to wide acclaim in the Glasgow music community - with a new album on the way soon. You can find out more about their next gig, or listen to their tunes @brogeal