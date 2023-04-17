Frankie Boyle tops Channel 4’s list of shows that will air next month as part of the broadcaster’s coverage of the coronation

Glagsow comedian Frankie Boyle will return to Channel 4 next month for a special programme to be broadcast as part of thecoverage of the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Frankie Boyle’s Farewell to the Monarchy, which was originally shelved by the broadcaster amid The Queen’s death, is set to provide a different perspective on the history of the royal family.

Channel 4 will also air a coronation special episode of The Windsors, which will see Harry Enfield reprise his role as the soon-to-be-King Charles who is preparing for the UK’s first coronation in 70 years.

In a brand-new two-part documentary, Emily Maitlis speaks in detail about the interview that shook the monarchy and the world in November 2019.

Additionally, there will be another chance for viewers to watch Prince Andrew: The Musical, which aired last year, in December.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, said: “Channel 4 exists to provide viewers with an alternative, so as the nation is engulfed by pomp, circumstance and forelock-tugging, we’ll be offering a rather less reverential slate of programmes including Frankie Boyle’s case against the monarchy and the Windsors’ scabrous satirical take on the Coronation.”

Frankie Boyle said ahead of the show: “ Increasingly, the British monarchy appear like animals in a zoo that’s fallen on hard times – fidgety, balding, pacing up and down their marble cage, pausing only to chew their own tail off or commit a sex crime out of boredom.”

It was announced last week that Glasgow Cathedral has been chosen along with dozens of other venues across the UK to screen the coronation of King Charles III in May.

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

