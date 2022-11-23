Free Christmas events in Glasgow for kids, families, and adults this winter

From a free premiere of a brand new Christmas film - to old showings of old classics - and even free workshops and a festival - there’s plenty to do in Glasgow this Christmas that won’t cost you a penny.

Forget the Christmas Markets - here’s a list of Christmas events you can attend for free!

Christmas can be expensive enough as it is - with gifts to buy, dinners to attend, and travelling to be done - so let us make it a bit easier for you by sharing a list of free Christmas events in Glasgow.

Everyone should be able to experience the magic of Christmas - not just those who can afford it - and now with the cost of living crisis, more people will be struggling to afford Christmas than ever.

So take a look below to see some free Christmas events around Glasgow you can attend with family, friends, or even by yourself!

New film event

On Saturday December 3, the new feature film ‘Why the Nativity?’ will premiere in over 100 Cineworld cinemas across the UK - including their flagship cinema tower on Renfrew Street in Glasgow’s city centre.

The film’s maker is offering 25,000 free cinema tickets for families to attend the film at their local cinema.

‘Why the Nativity?’ is a compelling, historical presentation with stunning visual dramatics that follows the unforgettable journey of the first Christmas story. The film transports the audience back in time to experience the sights and sounds of the first Christmas.

Audiences will enjoy a front-row seat to the Nativity story as they witness the Old Testament prophets foretelling the birth of Jesus, Gabriel appearing to Mary, Joseph and Mary traveling to Bethlehem, angels appearing to shepherds, the star guiding the Wise Men from the East, and baby Jesus lying in a manger in a humble stable in Bethlehem.

The film has been created to bring the true story of the nativity to life - particularly for the growing number of people across the UK who have little or no understanding of why Christmas is celebrated at all. And Turning Point Ministries are committed to making the screening free to those who want to attend.

To book free tickets for the film, visit their website.

The film will be screened at 10am on Saturday December 3 at: the Forge Shopping Centre, Renfrew Street, and Silverburn Cineworlds.

More free classic Christmas films

Inhouse Events CIC are hosting a programme of free cult and classic Christmas films to raise funds for Kindness street team in Glasgow.

The free weekend saw its first allocation of tickets on Thursday 3 November which were snapped up within seven days and the remainder of the tickets will be available on Friday 25 November. There will be an announcement of two additional features on the same day.

Featuring at the free event is Home Alone and Elf on Friday December 16 - with The Grinch, Gremlins, Die Hard, and another screening to be announced on Saturday December 17.

Additionally there will be showings of the Nightmare Before Christmas, Love Actually, Edward Scissorhands, and another screening to be announced on Sunday December 18.

The feel good Christmas film classics for wee ones and grown-ups alike on the giant 7.5m/3m full HD super widescreen video wall. There will be a fully licensed Christmas themed pop up bar with festive cocktails, mulled wine, mulled cider and snacks as well as hot chocolate and soft drinks throughout the event.

The team encourages every guest to bring one essential item per film screening as a simple and thoughtful gesture to help people most in need this Christmas and over the cold winter months.

The venue will be seated, but this will be on a first come first serve basis. As well as an item for the clothing drive organisers are encouraging guests to bring blankets and small cushions to keep cosy and snuggle up with your friends and loved ones at this first of its kind Christmas showcase in one of Glasgow’s most iconic Victorian buildings.

You can book your space from November 25 here.

Mud festive wreath workshop

One of the wreaths you could make at the free Christmas workshop.

On Saturday November 26 at 11am, Sterling Home Glasgow, are hosting a festive wreath making workshop.

Partnering with Scottish florists, MUD, the business will host a free Festive Wreath Workshop. Guests will have the chance to create their very own personalised fresh Christmas wreath, assisted by expert florists from MUD.

MUD’s Festive Wreath workshop will see guests customise their own wreath, creating the perfect front door accessory this Christmas time.

You can book your space here.

Homemade grazing board workshop

A homemade grazing board you too could make at the free Christmas workshop

On Saturday November 26, at 1:30pm Sterling Home Glasgow will host a homemade grazing board workshop

Partnering with Scottish viral food blogger, HomeMade , the business will host a free Festive Grazing Board workshop in Sterling Home Glasgow - the ultimate addition to any cosy Christmas night in this winter.

The Partick eatery will bring a taste of HomeMade to Sterling Home’s beautiful surroundings. Showing guests how to curate the tastiest in festive sharing platters, the Festive Grazing Board Workshop is a must for anyone preparing to host family and friends this festive season.

Book your space here.

Laila Lettering Calligraphy

The free calligraphy workshop can help perfect your Christmas gift tags

On Sunday 4th December, 12pm, Sterling Home Glasgow will host a final event featuring Scottish caligrapher, Laila Lettering, teaching locals how to perfect gift tags and place settings this Christmas.

Christina Lessani, owner of Laila Lettering, will guide guests through the basics of modern calligraphy to create their own personalised gift tags - the perfect final touch for elegant gift-giving this Christmas.

You can book your space here.

Style Mile Christmas Carnival

Performers from the Style Mile Christmas Carnival who will be present at the event on Sunday, November 27.

Glasgow city centre will be filled with the spirit of the festive season when the Style Mile Christmas Carnival makes a spectacular return this weekend.

A host of performers, dancers and musicians will parade through the streets around George Square and the Style Mile on Sunday November 27 (12.30-4.00pm) as part of the city’s ongoing programme of Christmas events.

It’s entirely free to watch - and operators Glasgow Loves Christmas promise ‘a magical afternoon of entertainment for all, from Christmas shoppers to youngsters, parents and grandparents.’

A variety of festive characters are set to sing and dance their way through the heart of the city, including the Glasgow Loves Christmas Snowflake Chandelier and Christmas tree dance troupes, Giant Selfie Elfie and his troupe, the Snowmen and Elves Brass Band, Polar Bear and his Arctic Friends, Holly and the Ivy Stiltwalkers and the Giant Christmas Magic Bauble.

The crowds will also be treated to festive performances by junior members of Glasgow’s Vivace Theatre School and Christmas carols sung by the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Choir, with Santa Claus flying in on his sleigh to join the carnival and help spread the Christmas cheer.

The Style Mile Christmas Carnival will pass through the following locations: