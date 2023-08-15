Fresh bid to redevelop Finnieston gym into flats

Over 300 flats could be built on the site which is currently a gym on Minerva Way

A fresh bid to redevelop land which is currently home to a Finnieston gym could see more than 150 extra flats built.

Permission was granted in 2021 to replace the Nuffield Health gym on Minerva Way with 195 homes across three blocks — but now real estate firm Redevco has submitted new plans. It wants to build 362 flats over two blocks, ranging from seven to nine-storeys, as a Build to Rent development. The initial plan had been to provide homes for sale.

Redevco has said a “number of issues were identified which have ultimately resulted in a requirement to revisit the design of the building and the approach to sustainable, and viable, development”. The company is proposing a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties, a large courtyard, lounge areas, a gym, yoga studio, TV/games room, open lounge bar, library and private dining space. There would also be a roof terrace and two children’s play areas.

“The aspiration is for a high-quality residential development that sustainably regenerates a brownfield site and successfully integrates with surrounding uses,” the application stated. The initial plan, which included a predominantly five-storey and two seven-storey buildings, was approved by the council’s planning committee in February 2021.

Redevco claimed a Build to Rent scheme would help it “maximise the sustainable development and operation of the site”. It also stated the new proposal was to use “heat recovery systems” for the apartments, rather than “a gas fired combined heat and power energy solution”. The developer said it has a commitment to “achieving net zero carbon operation” for its whole portfolio by 2040.