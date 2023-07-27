Glasgow house prices 2023: The 20 cheapest areas to buy a property in the city ranked

Just how cheap is it to buy a property in Glasgow? We have analysed all the house prices across Glasgow from Drumchapel to Craigton to find out.

Glasgow is the 17th most expensive place to live in Scotland, out of 32 council areas, with the median house price in Glasgow at £170,100 based on house sales in 2022.

Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as ‘intermediate zones’, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households. These zones are district areas in Glasgow, such as Easterhouse Central, Drumchapel North and Dowanhill.

Drumchapel South ranked as the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a home in Glasgow with it ranking as the 132nd most expensive area in the city. Inverclyde was found to be least expensive council area in Scotland with an average property price of £95,000.

Here we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to move to in Glasgow, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

You can also find out about The 20 most expensive areas to buy a property in Glasgow here.

1 . Drumchapel South Drumchapel Southl is the cheapest neighbourhood in Glasgow, with a median house price of £79,510 and 25 property sales in 2022.

2 . Tollcross Tollcross is the second cheapest neighbourhood in Glasgow - with a median house price of £80,001 and 83 house sales in 2022.

3 . Drumchapel North Drumchapel North is the third cheapest area in Glasgow - with a median house price of £84,000 and 13 house sales in 2022.

4 . Crookston South Crookston South is the fourth cheapest neighbourhood in Glasgow - with a median house price of £85,500 and 21 property sales in 2022.