These are all of the Glasgow streets that will be affected by Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park in 2025.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellahouston Park will play host to several huge concerts this summer with there being road restrictions in place that drivers should note.

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will kick things off on Friday 21 June, before Sting, Simple Minds and Stereophonics also take to the stage in June.

Summer Sessions

Which roads are affected by concerts at Bellahouston Park during June 2025?

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10:00hrs on the 21 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 22 June 2025

10:00hrs on the 25 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 26 June 2025

10:00hrs on the 27 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 28 June 2025

10:00hrs on the 28 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025

Ardo Gardens for its entire length

Bellahouston Drive between Mosspark Boulevard and Moness Drive (access to Sports centre open until 21:30hrs)

Hinshelwood Drive between Ardo Gardens and Skene Road

Mosspark Boulevard between Bellahouston Drive and Mosspark Drive

Prohibition of vehicle movements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21:30hrs on the 21 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 22 June 2025

21:30hrs on the 25 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 26 June 2025

21:30hrs on the 27 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 28 June 2025

21:30hrs on the 28 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025

Broomloan Road between Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive

Bellahouston Drive between Moness Drive and Paisley Road West

Dumbreck Road between Paisley Road West and the Northbound M77 off Ramp to Dumbreck Road

M8 off Ramp (Westbound) Junction 23 to Dumbreck Road.

Nithsdale Road between Dumbreck Road and Maxwell Drive

Paisley Road West between Helen Street Edmiston Drive

Mosspark Boulevard between Bellahouston Drive and Corkerhill Road

Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

04:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on 22 June 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

04:00hrs on the 24 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025

Ardo Gardens for its entire length

Bellahouston Drive between Paisley Road West and Clunie Road

Broomloan Road between Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive

Dumbreck Road between Paisley Road West and Mosspark Boulevard

Mosspark Boulevard between Corkerhill Road and Dumbreck Road

Nithsdale Road between Dumbreck Road and Fleurs Avenue

Paisley Road West between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive

Hinshelwood Drive between Ardo Gardens and Skene Road

Prohibition of waiting unless displaying local access pass

04:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on 22 June 2025

04:00hrs on the 24 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025

Alness Crescent

Arisaig Drive

Barfillan Drive

Bellahouston Drive at Mosspark Boulevard

Cessnock Street

Corkerhill Place

Dargarvel Avenue North

Dargarvel Avenue South

Dumbreck Avenue

Dumbreck Place

Dumbreck Square

Dunellan Street

Elizabeth Street

Erskine Avenue

Fleurs Avenue North

Fleurs Avenue South

Harley Street

Jura Street

Kirkdale Drive

Ladybank Drive

Lora Drive

Maryland Drive

Melfort Avenue

Midlock Street

Moness Drive

Morven Street

Mosspark Boulevard at Bellahouston Drive

Mosspark Boulevard at Dumbreck Road

Torridon Avenue East

Torridon Avenue North

Torridon Avenue West

Urrdale Road