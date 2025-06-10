Summer Sessions 2025: Full list of Glasgow road closures in place for Bellahouston Park's Summer Sessions 2025
Bellahouston Park will play host to several huge concerts this summer with there being road restrictions in place that drivers should note.
The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will kick things off on Friday 21 June, before Sting, Simple Minds and Stereophonics also take to the stage in June.
Which roads are affected by concerts at Bellahouston Park during June 2025?
Prohibition of vehicle movements
10:00hrs on the 21 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 22 June 2025
10:00hrs on the 25 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 26 June 2025
10:00hrs on the 27 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 28 June 2025
10:00hrs on the 28 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025
- Ardo Gardens for its entire length
- Bellahouston Drive between Mosspark Boulevard and Moness Drive (access to Sports centre open until 21:30hrs)
- Hinshelwood Drive between Ardo Gardens and Skene Road
- Mosspark Boulevard between Bellahouston Drive and Mosspark Drive
Prohibition of vehicle movements
21:30hrs on the 21 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 22 June 2025
21:30hrs on the 25 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 26 June 2025
21:30hrs on the 27 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 28 June 2025
21:30hrs on the 28 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025
- Broomloan Road between Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive
- Bellahouston Drive between Moness Drive and Paisley Road West
- Dumbreck Road between Paisley Road West and the Northbound M77 off Ramp to Dumbreck Road
- M8 off Ramp (Westbound) Junction 23 to Dumbreck Road.
- Nithsdale Road between Dumbreck Road and Maxwell Drive
- Paisley Road West between Helen Street Edmiston Drive
- Mosspark Boulevard between Bellahouston Drive and Corkerhill Road
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
04:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on 22 June 2025
04:00hrs on the 24 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025
- Ardo Gardens for its entire length
- Bellahouston Drive between Paisley Road West and Clunie Road
- Broomloan Road between Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive
- Dumbreck Road between Paisley Road West and Mosspark Boulevard
- Mosspark Boulevard between Corkerhill Road and Dumbreck Road
- Nithsdale Road between Dumbreck Road and Fleurs Avenue
- Paisley Road West between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
- Hinshelwood Drive between Ardo Gardens and Skene Road
Prohibition of waiting unless displaying local access pass
04:00hrs on the 20 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on 22 June 2025
04:00hrs on the 24 June 2025 to 02:00hrs on the 29 June 2025
- Alness Crescent
- Arisaig Drive
- Barfillan Drive
- Bellahouston Drive at Mosspark Boulevard
- Cessnock Street
- Corkerhill Place
- Dargarvel Avenue North
- Dargarvel Avenue South
- Dumbreck Avenue
- Dumbreck Place
- Dumbreck Square
- Dunellan Street
- Elizabeth Street
- Erskine Avenue
- Fleurs Avenue North
- Fleurs Avenue South
- Harley Street
- Jura Street
- Kirkdale Drive
- Ladybank Drive
- Lora Drive
- Maryland Drive
- Melfort Avenue
- Midlock Street
- Moness Drive
- Morven Street
- Mosspark Boulevard at Bellahouston Drive
- Mosspark Boulevard at Dumbreck Road
- Torridon Avenue East
- Torridon Avenue North
- Torridon Avenue West
- Urrdale Road
