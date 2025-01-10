Further inspections in place on Glasgow Cathedral amidst conservation works

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Inspections are currently being carried out on Glasgow Cathedral

Rope teams have been abseiling from the top of the distinctive green roofing to carry out inspections in areas unreachable by mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), due to the scope and scale of the cathedral. MEWPs are being utilised to access other high areas of the building.

The tactile inspections, which also involve checking stones by hand, will assess the effects of climate change on the cathedral, in combination with other factors. Results will help to inform any necessary fabric repairs, which will be programmed alongside ongoing conservation work at the site.

For further information about Historic Environment Scotland’s high-level masonry inspection programme, please visit hes.scot/conservation-works.

Related topics:CathedralClimate changeHistoric Environment ScotlandGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice