Further inspections in place on Glasgow Cathedral amidst conservation works

Inspections are currently being carried out on Glasgow Cathedral

Rope teams have been abseiling from the top of the distinctive green roofing to carry out inspections in areas unreachable by mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), due to the scope and scale of the cathedral. MEWPs are being utilised to access other high areas of the building.

The tactile inspections, which also involve checking stones by hand, will assess the effects of climate change on the cathedral, in combination with other factors. Results will help to inform any necessary fabric repairs, which will be programmed alongside ongoing conservation work at the site.

For further information about Historic Environment Scotland’s high-level masonry inspection programme, please visit hes.scot/conservation-works.