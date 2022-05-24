Glasgow weather: Light showers forecast for the rest of the week according to Met Office

Showers can be expected in some areas however, temperatures look to remain in double figures.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:44 pm

On Wednesday, we can expect showers in the entire region. Temperatures however, look to sit in double figures between 13 to 15 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, a change in weather from the sunshine as those light showers look to continue over for us. Temperatures still quite warm though, as they sit between 12 to 14 degrees.

As we look towards the end of the week, and the beginning of the weekend, we can expect overcast weather. Showers will return on Sunday, with temperatures still in double digits.

