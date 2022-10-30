GlasGLOW eco-graffiti vandals have been caught

Those who vandalised GlasGLOW with eco grafitti have been caught.

The names of the individuals who vandalised family friendly event GlasGLOW have been identified and passed on to the police after a successful public appeal yesterday (29 October). The event organisers released footage of the vandalism appealing to the community and a member of the public came forward identifying those involved.

GlasGLOW, Scotland’s largest light trail event, was targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning by eco-extremists. Following a massive team effort, the event production team were able to remedy the vandalism and open the event last night.