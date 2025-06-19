As part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations, Glasgow City Council have launched a range of events this Summer

As we reach the halfway point in the city’s birthday year, the summer months are packed with even more to see and do. From world-class festivals to grassroots community events, the Glasgow 850 programme continues to bring people, young and old, together, in every corner of the city .

Some of the highlights include:

Festival Features with a Glasgow 850 Twist

Some of the city’s most beloved festivals are embracing the 850 theme this summer.

The Glasgow Jazz Festival

The Glasgow Jazz Festival (18–22 June) will feature free children’s workshops, live jazz afternoons, and discounted performances, all celebrating local talent.

The Glasgow Mela

The Glasgow Mela returns to Kelvingrove Park on 22 June with vibrant music, dance, and cultural showcases.

West Fest

With a host of events running 1-29 June, West Fest will hold a Big Gala on Kelvin Way on 29 June to celebrate Glasgow 850 with a range of family friendly activities that showcase the creativity and talent in the community.

The Merchant City Festival

The Merchant City Festival (18–20 July) promises a packed programme of street theatre, live music, and family fun, all with a nod to the city’s rich heritage.

TRNSMT

The hugely popular Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT (11 – 13 July) will also host a Glasgow 850 stage showcasing emerging local talent and performers.

Pop-Up History and Local Stories

Two special touring exhibitions are bringing the People’s Palace collections and Glasgow’s vibrant social history to venues across the city, while the museum undergoes a major renovation. Capturing the Moment: Glasgow Then and Now is an evocative exhibition showcasing the work of celebrated amateur photographer Eric Watt, whose images from the 1950s to 1990s capture the spirit of Glasgow’s communities, landmarks, and everyday life.

And, Our People’s Palace, presents a community-led vision of the People’s Palace. Featuring a fascinating mix of artefacts from the museum’s collection, including Benny Lynch’s world championship boxing trophy, Mary Barbour’s gold medal from Glasgow Corporation and a classic ceramic ‘wally dug.’

Glasgow 850 Celebration Fund

The Glasgow 850 Celebration Fund continues to support local groups and events this summer. From gala days and heritage walks to family fun days, exhibitions and storytelling sessions, these grassroots projects ensure every neighbourhood in the city has an opportunity and a reason to celebrate. Events include Music Hall Memories from The Friends of the Britannia Panopticon Music Hall Trust, High Knightswood and Anniesland Community Council's Glasgow Fair Celebration, Bigger Partick Picnic, tea dances run by Carntyne & Cranhill Church Young at Heart Project, Friends of Crookston Castle's Archaeology Study and Open Day and the Scottish Pantry Network's Community Barbecue.

Activ850: Sport and Play for All Ages

Young people can stay active during the school holidays thanks to Glasgow Life’s Activ850 Summer Sports Programme. From martial arts in Shawlands to pickleball in Easterhouse, the initiative supports local clubs to deliver free, inclusive, activities across the city. One such project benefitting from the Activ850 programme is Castlemilk Community Football Trust. Young people and the local community will be welcomed every Saturday evening during the school holidays at the Barlia Complex in Castlemilk to enjoy physical activities such as football, cycling and scootering.

John Harkins, Charity Manager, “The Activ850 funding will help to provide access to Barlia Football Centre for five Saturday evenings, throughout the school holidays. This initiative gives young people and families a safe, welcoming space to enjoy sport, stay active, and connect with others—right when they need it most, and when other facilities are closed. “Sport in the evening shouldn't stop because it’s the weekend or the school holidays and this project is about more than just football—it’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and showing the powerful impact of recreational sport on individuals and the wider community.”

‘Glasgow Through the Ages’ Walking Tour

As part of the Glasgow 850 celebrations the Health Walks team at Glasgow Life and Glasgow 850 have teamed up to bring a tour of Glasgow through the ages in July 2025.The tours will take around 1.5 hours and will walk around the Cathedral Precinct and High Street area, looking at stories of the area brought to life by Glasgow 850 volunteers. Get InvolvedGlasgow 850 is more than a birthday—it’s a citywide invitation to reflect, connect, and celebrate what makes Glasgow special.

The programme and activities are constantly evolving, with new events added throughout the year.To find out what’s on and how to get involved visit www.glasgow850.com and become a tourist in your own city.