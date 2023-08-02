Glasgow acts taking on this year’s Edinburgh Fringe

Not sure on what to see at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe? We spoke to three Glaswegian performers on what they’re brining to the festival

Morgan-Drew Glasgow, a Southside resident who grew up in Edinburgh, is making her Fringe debut with a one-woman show exploring depression, anxiety, working class culture and single motherhood. SEALED combines Scottish Selkie folklore and dark observational humour, addressing what happens when we shed our skin of societal pressures, inhibition and sense of morality.

The show was initially written and performed as a graduate showcase in association with The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts and has been highly praised by spectators. Glasgow will be showcasing SEALED from 14-19 August at Greenside on Infirmary Street.

James Gardener is bringing his show Born in a Wheelchair to The Caves, a standup set that sheds light and pulls humour from his experience of growing up with a disabled sibling. Gardener’s older brother Alexander was born with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, meaning his family has to be creative in communication which James described is ‘like a massive game of charades’, leading to some memorable moments throughout the years. The set addresses the general ignorance towards what it’s like to live with a disability and aims to reduce associated taboos.

Born in a Wheelchair is on everyday at 1.30pm throughout the Fringe.

A collective of six stand-up comedians will be performing Wholesome Prison Blues, a set they have been perfecting in prisons across the country. Following last year’s festival where one comedian was left deflated after half their audience walked out mid-gig, someone joked they should be allowed to lock the doors, which sparked the idea of performing to a captive audience. A year later, HMPs are now reaching out to the group, asking them to come in and lighten the spirits of inmates.