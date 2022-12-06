Responding to an FOI request today, Tuesday December 6, the Scottish Prison Service disclosed the Christmas Day menu at HMP Barlinnie and HMP Low Moss.
Prisoners will receive a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day, with vegetarian and halal options as well. In Scotland’s biggest prison, HMP Barlinnie, breakfast will be:
- Morning Roll
- Butter Portion x1
- 500ml Semi-Skimmed Milk
- 200ml Orange Juice
- Weetabix
- Lorne Sausage - or halal lorne sausage
- 2 Vegetarian Sausages (V)
Dinner at HMP Barlinnie has three variations in meat, vegetarian, and halal, the traditional menu:
- Traditional Roast Turkey
- 2 x Pigs in Blankets
- Sage & Onion Stuffing x 2
- Sweet Cranberry Gravy
- Roast Potatoes
- Brussel Sprouts
- Julienne Carrots
The vegetarian menu:
- Vegetarian Kiev
- Roast Potatoes
- Brussel Sprouts
- Julienne Carrots
The halal menu:
- Beef Curry
- Special Basmati
- Rice with Naan Bread
Prisoners will also receive Christmas Pudding with a rum sauce served after dinner. Later in the day, prisoners will receive a third meal, or’tea’, with three options there as well. The meat option:
- BBQ Pork Rib steak,
- Hot Dog Roll
- Mayonnaise Portion
- Cheese Slice
The vegetarian option:
- Vegetable Quarter Pounder
- Floured Bap
- Mayonnaise Portion
- Cheese Slice
The halal option:
- Halal Beefburger,
- Floured Bap,
- Mayonnaise Portion &
- Cheese Slice
A cup of soup with a bread selection will also be served to prisoners alongside their tea. All prisoners in the Riddrie prisons will also receive extras, including: butter portions x 2, festive bakewell slice, tangerine, sweet mince pie, and a can of Irn Bru.
Also responding to an FOI request, HMP Low Moss shared their Christmas menu, that included a much more streamlined traditional menu. Breakfast includes:
- Cereal
- Milk
- Jam
- Bread
- Margarine
Lunch features:
- 2 x Bacon rolls & Sauce
- Orange Juice
And Christmas Day dinner is split between two choices, the meat option:
- Cream of Tomato Soup
- Turkey and Roast Ham with Onion Gravy
- Stuffing
- Mini Chipolatas
- Gratin potatoes
- selection of vegetables
The vegetarian option is described as a ‘Brie & Beetroot tart’ - whether that comes with any accompaniments is unclear. Dessert is an ‘Individual Trifle and mince meat pie’. Prisoners can also expect to participate in a range of festive activities on the day - which includes snooker, table tennis, bingo, and bowls competition - they can also win cash prizes in a quiz offered by the Scottish Prison Service, as they have in previous years.