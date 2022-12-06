Register
What’s on the Christmas menu at HMP Barlinnie? Glasgow prisons Christmas dinners disclosed

Both HMP Low Moss and HMP Barlinnie have disclosed the Christmas Day menus at HMP Barlinnie and HMP Low Moss

By Liam Smillie
6 hours ago

Responding to an FOI request today, Tuesday December 6, the Scottish Prison Service disclosed the Christmas Day menu at HMP Barlinnie and HMP Low Moss.

Prisoners will receive a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day, with vegetarian and halal options as well. In Scotland’s biggest prison, HMP Barlinnie, breakfast will be:

  • Morning Roll
  • Butter Portion x1
  • 500ml Semi-Skimmed Milk
  • 200ml Orange Juice
  • Weetabix
  • Lorne Sausage - or halal lorne sausage
  • 2 Vegetarian Sausages (V)
Dinner at HMP Barlinnie has three variations in meat, vegetarian, and halal, the traditional menu:

  • Traditional Roast Turkey
  • 2 x Pigs in Blankets
  • Sage & Onion Stuffing x 2
  • Sweet Cranberry Gravy
  • Roast Potatoes
  • Brussel Sprouts
  • Julienne Carrots

The vegetarian menu:

  • Vegetarian Kiev
  • Roast Potatoes
  • Brussel Sprouts
  • Julienne Carrots

The halal menu:

  • Beef Curry
  • Special Basmati
  • Rice with Naan Bread

Prisoners will also receive Christmas Pudding with a rum sauce served after dinner. Later in the day, prisoners will receive a third meal, or’tea’, with three options there as well. The meat option:

  • BBQ Pork Rib steak,
  • Hot Dog Roll
  • Mayonnaise Portion
  • Cheese Slice

The vegetarian option:

  • Vegetable Quarter Pounder
  • Floured Bap
  • Mayonnaise Portion
  • Cheese Slice

The halal option:

  • Halal Beefburger,
  • Floured Bap,
  • Mayonnaise Portion &
  • Cheese Slice

A cup of soup with a bread selection will also be served to prisoners alongside their tea. All prisoners in the Riddrie prisons will also receive extras, including: butter portions x 2, festive bakewell slice, tangerine, sweet mince pie, and a can of Irn Bru.

Also responding to an FOI request, HMP Low Moss shared their Christmas menu, that included a much more streamlined traditional menu. Breakfast includes:

  • Cereal
  • Milk
  • Jam
  • Bread
  • Margarine

Lunch features:

  • 2 x Bacon rolls & Sauce
  • Orange Juice

And Christmas Day dinner is split between two choices, the meat option:

  • Cream of Tomato Soup
  • Turkey and Roast Ham with Onion Gravy
  • Stuffing
  • Mini Chipolatas
  • Gratin potatoes
  • selection of vegetables

The vegetarian option is described as a ‘Brie & Beetroot tart’ - whether that comes with any accompaniments is unclear. Dessert is an ‘Individual Trifle and mince meat pie’. Prisoners can also expect to participate in a range of festive activities on the day - which includes snooker, table tennis, bingo, and bowls competition - they can also win cash prizes in a quiz offered by the Scottish Prison Service, as they have in previous years.

