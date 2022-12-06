Both HMP Low Moss and HMP Barlinnie have disclosed the Christmas Day menus at HMP Barlinnie and HMP Low Moss

Responding to an FOI request today, Tuesday December 6, the Scottish Prison Service disclosed the Christmas Day menu at HMP Barlinnie and HMP Low Moss.

Prisoners will receive a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day, with vegetarian and halal options as well. In Scotland’s biggest prison, HMP Barlinnie, breakfast will be:

Morning Roll

Butter Portion x1

500ml Semi-Skimmed Milk

200ml Orange Juice

Weetabix

Lorne Sausage - or halal lorne sausage

2 Vegetarian Sausages (V)

Dinner at HMP Barlinnie has three variations in meat, vegetarian, and halal, the traditional menu:

Traditional Roast Turkey

2 x Pigs in Blankets

Sage & Onion Stuffing x 2

Sweet Cranberry Gravy

Roast Potatoes

Brussel Sprouts

Julienne Carrots

The vegetarian menu:

Vegetarian Kiev

Roast Potatoes

Brussel Sprouts

Julienne Carrots

The halal menu:

Beef Curry

Special Basmati

Rice with Naan Bread

Prisoners will also receive Christmas Pudding with a rum sauce served after dinner. Later in the day, prisoners will receive a third meal, or’tea’, with three options there as well. The meat option:

BBQ Pork Rib steak,

Hot Dog Roll

Mayonnaise Portion

Cheese Slice

The vegetarian option:

Vegetable Quarter Pounder

Floured Bap

Mayonnaise Portion

Cheese Slice

The halal option:

Halal Beefburger,

Floured Bap,

Mayonnaise Portion &

Cheese Slice

A cup of soup with a bread selection will also be served to prisoners alongside their tea. All prisoners in the Riddrie prisons will also receive extras, including: butter portions x 2, festive bakewell slice, tangerine, sweet mince pie, and a can of Irn Bru.

Also responding to an FOI request, HMP Low Moss shared their Christmas menu, that included a much more streamlined traditional menu. Breakfast includes:

Cereal

Milk

Jam

Bread

Margarine

Lunch features:

2 x Bacon rolls & Sauce

Orange Juice

And Christmas Day dinner is split between two choices, the meat option:

Cream of Tomato Soup

Turkey and Roast Ham with Onion Gravy

Stuffing

Mini Chipolatas

Gratin potatoes

selection of vegetables

