Glasgow Against Closures has demand answers following a report which revealed that ‘welcoming places’ are reopening across Glasgow.

Following this morning’s announcement that 18 recently closed sites across Glasgow are reopening as ‘Welcoming Spaces’ (otherwise known as heat banks) - a community group which has campaigned for the venues to come back since they closed due to the pandemic - has posed a number of questions to the council.

Plans were submitted to Glasgow City Councils City Administration Committee (CAC) today, September 29, to re-open a number of community facilities/centres as welcoming places, where communities can go when they are not able to afford to heat their homes this winter.

Whilst Glasgow Against Closures welcomed the news that their venues would be reopened after years of campaigning, they also demanded answers from the council.

They asked if the venues would be used solely as welcoming places or if they will be open for community use, with bookable spaces, as the venues operated before the pandemic. They also asked if the centres re-opening with limited opening hours would return to their pre-covid operating hours - and if funding would be made avaliable to facilitate the former opening hours.

The community group went on to ask if help would be made available to support third sector organisations taking on the operations to ensure they would be able to continue. The report states: “There is also a risk that the third Sector organisations taking on a LTO are unable to sustain the operation of the venue beyond the period of transitional funding in 2022/23.”

Glasgow Against Closure also asked that the local people who campaigned over the last years, such as Save Ruchill Community centre, be recognised for their efforts towards reopening the community centres.

