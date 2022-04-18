A protest picnic will take place at the People’s Palace this weekend (23 April).

What’s happening? Glasgow Against Closures groups and members will come together to deliver a message to reopen all Glasgow Life venues to all the candidates standing in the Glasgow City Council elections, which take place on 5 May 2022.

When and where is the protest taking place: At the People’s Palace from 12-2pm on Saturday 23 April.

What to expect: At the protest there will be reports/speeches on the progress of each of the campaigns ,music, poetry, and some entertainment for children. The People’s Palace cafe and toilet facilites will be open.

The People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

Glasgow Against Closures is against the closures of venues, cuts to essential services, job losses and “asset transfers”

The say that Glasgow Life, which was set up by Glasgow City Council in 2007 to manage culture libraries, museums, music venues, community centres and sporting facilities is no longer fit for purpose. They think that Glasgow’s facilities and venues need to be run by the City Council, which is accountable to the voters.