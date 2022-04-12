The local council elections are just around the corner - here is everything you need to know about them.

The local elections for 2022 are just around the corner.

The election is less than a month away and gives the people of Glasgow a chance to vote on who they would like to see running vital aspects of the city.

Every member of the city is encouraged to vote, and get involved with the local elections, as it’s a chance to use their voice for change.

There will be 85 seats up for grabs across 23 wards of Glasgow City.

The last election was in 2017, in which the SNP won most of the seats and formed a minority administration.

So, when are the local elections and how can you get involved?

When is the 2022 local election?

The election will be held on Thursday 5 May in 2022.

How to make sure you are eligible to vote?

You can check your eligibility by contacting your local electoral registration office.

You can find your electoral registration via the government website . All you need to do is type in your postcode to find out where you should be contacting.

To vote in the local election Thursday 5 May you must register before midnight on 18 April 2022.

To be able to register in the local elections for Glasgow you must be aged 14 or over.

You must also be one of the following:

a British citizen

an Irish or EU citizen living in the UK

a Commonwealth citizen who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

a citizen of another country living in Scotland or Wales who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

Can I vote by post?

Yes, you can cast your vote via post. However, you will need to fill out a different form on the Government Website in order to state your intention to cast a postal vote.

Make sure you return your postal vote so that it arrives by the close of poll, otherwise it will not be counted.

A Freepost envelope is included in your postal ballot pack. But, if you are sending it from overseas, you may need to pay the postage.

Who are the local candidates standing for election?

The full list of all the candidates standing in the 2022 local elections for the Glasgow city council can be found on the Glasgow council website .

You can meet the candidates and ask them questions at online live events.

These are some of the events happening in the Glasgow area:

Tuesday 19 April 2022 18:30–21:00: Built Environment Hustings, Trades Hall Of Glasgow, G1 1UH

Wednesday 13 April 2022 19:30–21:00: Glasgow Public Transport Hustings, Renfield Centre, 260 Bath Street, G2 4JP

How do the Scottish council elections work?

Scottish council elections differ from Scottish Parliament elections as they use a different electoral system and concern local governments.

There are 32 councils or local authorities throughout Scotland and each council is split into smaller areas, named wards.

There are three or four elected councillors per ward, these are voted in by the citizens.