Glasgow Airport holidaymakers warned of “extremely busy queues”

Holidaymakers are being warned that Glasgow Airport is to be “extremely busy” over the next few days

The news comes after Glasgow Airport announced that it is “gearing up” for one of its busiest periods of the year as over 120,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport each day as people jet off for the October Week.

Extra staff are set to be on hand to help holidaymakers during the period with the most popular destinations during the school holidays including the Canary Islands, Cancun, Cyprus, Dubai, Portugal, southern Spain and Turkey.

Glasgow Airport’s Operations Director, Ronald Leitch, said: “We expect the airport to be extremely busy over the next few days as tens of thousands of holidaymakers head off for some much-need sun and to escape the downpours we’ve seen here in Scotland.

“The October school break is one of our peak periods and we expect to welcome an average of more than 120,000 people through our doors each day between today and Monday.

“As always during peak periods at the airport, we advise customers to arrive in good time to get through check-in and security.