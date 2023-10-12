Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Glasgow Airport holidaymakers warned of “extremely busy queues”

Holidaymakers are being warned that Glasgow Airport is to be “extremely busy” over the next few days

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The news comes after Glasgow Airport announced that it is “gearing up” for one of its busiest periods of the year as over 120,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport each day as people jet off for the October Week.

Extra staff are set to be on hand to help holidaymakers during the period with the most popular destinations during the school holidays including the Canary Islands, Cancun, Cyprus, Dubai, Portugal, southern Spain and Turkey.

Glasgow Airport’s Operations Director, Ronald Leitch, said: “We expect the airport to be extremely busy over the next few days as tens of thousands of holidaymakers head off for some much-need sun and to escape the downpours we’ve seen here in Scotland.

Most Popular

“The October school break is one of our peak periods and we expect to welcome an average of more than 120,000 people through our doors each day between today and Monday.

“As always during peak periods at the airport, we advise customers to arrive in good time to get through check-in and security.

“We have a number of pre-security preparation areas in place across to help passengers get ready in advance of entering our central security hall.”

Related topics:Glasgow AirportPassengersHolidaymakersGlasgow