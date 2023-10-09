These are the October Week holiday dates for primary schools and high schools in Glasgow

A look at the next set of school holiday dates in Glasgow as we move into the autumn with the October Week not too far away.

October Week is the final school holidays before the Christmas break with pupils being able to enjoy a week off school.

When is the 2023 October Week in Scotland and Glasgow?

The October Week is a time which pupils across Scotland look forward to as they get a whole week of school off. The dates of this years October Week are Monday 16 October to Friday 20 October.

Is there an in-service day in Glasgow before the October Week?

The final day of school for pupils in Glasgow will be on Thursday 12 October as schools across the city will be closed on Friday 13 October for an in-service day.

What is the next school holiday in Glasgow / Scotland after the October Week?

After the October Week, it will be a while before schools are off again with the next holidays being the Christmas break with schools in Glasgow closing on Friday 22 December and pupils returning back after New Year on Monday 8 January 2024.

How long is the October Week in Scotland?

The October Week will last for five days but pupils will be off for six days of school due to the in-service day on Friday 13 October.

Are all schools off for the October Week in Glasgow and Scotland?

All schools in Glasgow will be closed for the in-service day and October Week with there being exceptions across other councils in the country.

Will trains and buses still be running in Glasgow during the October Week?

Public transport in Glasgow will be running as normal during the October Week.

When will pupils in Glasgow go back to school after the October Week?