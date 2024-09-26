Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com andJet2holidays have put their biggest ever Summer programme on sale for 2026, with flights and holidays to32 sun and leisure city destinations now available to book from Glasgow Airport– including two brand-new summer routes!

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, going on sale with their summer programme earlier than ever before.

As well as being the first airline and tour operator to go on sale for Summer 26, the summer sun and leisure cities programme offers more seats, routes and choice – with the addition of the companies’ brand-new and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft taking customers on their holidays for the first time from Glasgow Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With flights and holidays to 32 sun and city destinations on sale for Summer 26 from Glasgow Airport, customers and independent travel agents in Scotland can go ahead and lock in some summer sun nice and early.

The new summer routes from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Glasgow Airport for Summer 26 are as follows:

Brand-new weekly services to Dubrovnik

Weekly services to Marrakech operating for the first time in summer

The expanded programme means over 1.2 million seats have gone on sale, representing a capacity increase of over 9% when compared to Summer 25. It is Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ largest Summer programme to date from Glasgow Airport and, during peak periods, the companies will operate more than 100 departing weekly flights from the airport.

In addition to the new routes going on sale, the airline and tour operator have also increased capacity to two existing sunshine destinations, with additional flights operating to Malaga and Alicante during Summer 26, to meet with customer demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether customers and independent travel agents are looking to book holidays in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Malta, Bulgaria, Morocco or Portugal, the companies are giving them more choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching their favourite sunshine destinations.

To support this expanded programme, Jet2.com will operate eight-based aircraft from the airport during peak periods in Summer 26, including Airbus A321neo aircraft for the first time.

In yet more good news, the companies will be making further Summer 26 announcements over the coming weeks, including the launch of even more leisure city break destinations from Glasgow Airport.

Key Summer highlights from Glasgow Airport announced today for 2026 include: 32 destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets).·Including brand-new services to Dubrovnik and flights operating to Marrakech for the first time in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

·Antalya (6), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (7), Izmir (1), Tenerife (9), Lanzarote (5), Fuerteventura (2), Gran Canaria (4), Girona (1), Reus (3), Alicante (8), Malaga (7), Palma (Majorca) (12), Ibiza (6), Menorca (3), Faro (Algarve) (7), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (3), Corfu (2), Kefalonia (1), Rhodes (3), Zante (2), Larnaca (1), Paphos (2), Naples (1), Bulgaria (Bourgas) (2), Malta (2), Verona (1), Agadir (1), Dubrovnik (1), Marrakech (1), Rome (2)

·Over 100 departing weekly flights during peak periods

As a result of today’s announcement, customers can look forward to a Summer 26 holiday and experience the companies’ VIP customer service which has seen them repeatedly win accolades including Which? Travel Brand of the Year and Which? Recommended Provider across seven categories.

As well as their famously welcoming customer service, holidaymakers can also enjoy friendly low fares, great flight times, 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage with Jet2.com. Those wanting to take advantage of ATOL protected package holidays can book withJet2holidaysand receive that same VIP customer service along with a choice of 2 to 5-star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers to and from the airport and Free Child Place Holidays, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Customers who want to enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday alongside the privacy and space of their own villa, can book their Summer Sun with the UK’s largest villa package holiday provider, Jet2Villas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a huge choice of 2-5 star accommodation, fantastic flight times onJet2.com, ATOL protection, free 10kg hand luggage and free 22kg hold baggage included on all European city routes for a £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates. We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best Summer programme on sale from Glasgow Airport for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale, meaning holidaymakers have never had so much choice and flexibility. As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our enormous Summer 26 programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

“To support this unrivalled flying programme, we will operate brand-new and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft atGlasgow Airportfor the first time, which are over 20% more fuel-efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date fromGlasgow Airport, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations from the airport very soon. Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”