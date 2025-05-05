The National Records of Scotland have released data on the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2025 - we took a look to see what the 10 most popular baby boy names were in Glasgow.

The rankings for baby names in Glasgow differ from the rest of Scotland. Noah is the most popular boys name in Scotland, whereas it’s second here in Glasgow.

Noah overtook Luca and returns as the most popular name in 2024, after becoming number one in 2022. Noah first entered the top 100 in 2005 and has been in the top three names since 2020.

In Glasgow Muhammed is the most popular boys name, though in Scotland it is second - rising nine places in the last year.

See the top 10 baby names in Glasgow in 2025 below.

1 . Muhammed Muhammed, also spelled Muhammad, is the most popular baby name registered in Glasgow in the last year. Photo: Pixabay

2 . Noah Noah is the second most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025. Photo: Third Party

3 . Luca Luca is the third most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025. | Getty Images