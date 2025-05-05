Glasgow Baby Names 2025: The 10 most popular baby boy names registered in Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 11:02 BST

These are the most popular baby boy names in Glasgow in 2025 according to the latest data

The National Records of Scotland have released data on the most popular baby names in Scotland in 2025 - we took a look to see what the 10 most popular baby boy names were in Glasgow.

The rankings for baby names in Glasgow differ from the rest of Scotland. Noah is the most popular boys name in Scotland, whereas it’s second here in Glasgow.

Noah overtook Luca and returns as the most popular name in 2024, after becoming number one in 2022. Noah first entered the top 100 in 2005 and has been in the top three names since 2020.

In Glasgow Muhammed is the most popular boys name, though in Scotland it is second - rising nine places in the last year.

See the top 10 baby names in Glasgow in 2025 below.

Muhammed, also spelled Muhammad, is the most popular baby name registered in Glasgow in the last year.

1. Muhammed

Muhammed, also spelled Muhammad, is the most popular baby name registered in Glasgow in the last year. Photo: Pixabay

Noah is the second most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025.

2. Noah

Noah is the second most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025. Photo: Third Party

Luca is the third most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025.

3. Luca

Luca is the third most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025. | Getty Images

Theo is the fourth most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025.

4. Theo

Theo is the fourth most popular baby name in Glasgow in 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBaby namesScotlandNational Records of ScotlandData
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice