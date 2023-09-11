Glasgow building set to be transformed for social housing on Bridge Street

The problem building has laid empty for several years with New Gorbals Housing Association about to acquire ownership

Council bosses are set to hand over a problem Glasgow building to a housing association for no cost to make way for social homes.

The property in Bridge Street, which has endured repeated break-ins, faces demolition after flats were previously illegally let out. Glasgow City Council was forced to lock up the address after an investigation revealed the situation and also discovered “alarming conditions” inside. When the tenants were rehoused from the unfit homes, the council acquired the building after making sure it was secure.

Explaining the proposal for for the property, a council report said: “The transfer of the site to New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA) is considered the only realistic possibility of getting this site developed involving removal of the current buildings which are blighting the area. No approaches have been made to the council or expressions of interest received from any other parties during the period the building has been in Glasgow City Council ownership.”

The report said the preferred or potential only feasible future for the 26 to 34 Bridge Street structure is demolition, which could cost £250,000 according to estimates. And the council believe the cost of possible refurbishment is “prohibitive.”

The report added: “New Gorbals Housing Association has acquired the former public house premises immediately adjoining the subjects, and together with this site, will increase the overall footprint of the area in the association’s ownership and create a more developable site. NGHA are prepared take on the site as is and take responsibility for demolition of the existing structure.”

It is understood the razed site worth would be £150,000 showing the cost of knocking down the building is “well in excess” of the cleared plot value according to the local authority.

Councillors are due to decide whether to agree for the disposal of the property for social housing at the council’s Contracts & Property Committee next week. The report added how the site is “subject to frequent break-ins, which Glasgow City Council requires to repair, and there remains the potential for willful fire-raising which would not only be reputationally damaging, but dangerous to neighbouring properties and people, and could significantly increase demolition costs which would – at present – fall to the council to fund.”