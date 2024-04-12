Glasgow Buildings at Risk: 25 of Glasgow's most endangered historic buildings

Glasgow is a city famed for its architecture with many stunning buildings having stood the test of time and become apart of the city’s great history and heritage.

Demolition has already begun on the India Buildings on Bridge Street which had been at risk for many years, with there being several other buildings in close proximity that are also endangered.

We have taken a look across the city at some of the architectural glories which are currently at risk as many of them lay vacant with signs continued deterioration.

Here are 25 buildings in Glasgow which are currently at risk.

1 . Lion Chambers The Glasgow art nouveau style building dates from the early Edwardian era and has been at risk for a number of years as plans to rejuvenate the building have been discussed for over a decade. A recent update finds that the general condition of the building continues to deteriorate with several upper windows being broken.

2 . Leyland Motor Company Built for Leyland Motor Co (address 5 Mauchline Street), there from 1922-1955. List excludes garages to rear with the building being an example of art deco Glasgow. Planning permission to convert the site into catering kitchens was submitted in March 2023. Internal inspection found that the building is suffering from vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

3 . 61 Bridge Street Another building on Bridge Street which is currently at risk is the four-storey Art Deco former drapery warehouse extension. The upper floors of the building continue to suffer from deterioration. Damp remains an issue and algae growth is now visible on the upper masonry and above the ground floor commercial unit. Vegetation growth is visible in the brickwork on the north elevation.

4 . Egyptian Halls Designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. The A-listed building on Union Street went up for sale in March 2024. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland