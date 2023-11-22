First Bus services will now run as normal in Glasgow over the next week after strike action was called off

The incoming strike has been called off

First Bus union members have accepted a new pay offer from the public transport company - calling off the planned strike action.

Drivers were set to walk out this Friday, November 23, for a week - a total of 1,200 workers were estimated to have joined the strike action. Unite the union has since announced the cancellation of the strike action after First Bus agreed to a new pay deal - stopping what would have undoubtedly caused massive public transport disruption across Glasgow and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus services will now run as normal between Friday, November 24 and Friday, December 1.

A spokesperson for First Bus Scotland said: "Following further talks with union representatives, we can confirm a new offer will be put forward to union members for ballot by Unite with unanimous recommendation of acceptance.

"We appreciate the uncertainty this will have caused our customers and employees and wish to thank them for their patience while the discussions took place.

"All First Bus services across Greater Glasgow will operate as planned."

The First Bus strikes have been called off

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bus drivers previously voted by 99% in support of strike action on a turnout of 77%. Unite industrial officer Willie Thomson said: “Following intense conciliation talks with First Bus a significantly improved pay offer has been put to the workforce.