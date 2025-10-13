Glasgow West End: Major retailer submits plans for Byres Road M&S Simply Food unit
Sainsbury’s have submitted plans to open a Sainsbury’s Local store at 169 Great George Street in Glasgow’s West End. The store would replace the M&S Simply Food store, which is set to close at the end of October.
Plans have been submitted for: “Installation of illuminated and non illuminated fascia signage, panel signage adjacent to the entrance and internal window graphics.”
The plans detail the distinct orange Sainsbury’s branding alongside that of Argos, which will operate as a collection point within the store. The sign also details opening hours of between 7am and 11pm - however, these have not been confirmed as accurate.
As the closure of the M&S Simply Food store was announced in August, a spokesperson said: “As we reshape for growth, we want every store we have to offer the best possible shopping experience for our customers.
“After careful consideration and in line with our lease ending, we will be closing our Byres Road store on Saturday, October 25.
“Thank you to all of our customers who have shopped with us at the store – we will continue working hard to serve you over the next few months and beyond then, from our nearby Glasgow West End and Anniesland stores.”
Glasgow City Council have set a decision date of Friday 28 November 2025.