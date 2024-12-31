Glasgow charity worker awarded OBE in King's New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glasgow native who has spent her career working in healthcare and leads a UK-wide charity, is starting the new year with the news that she has been named in the King’s New Years Day Honours List with an OBE.

Sandra Currie, chief executive of Kidney Research UK, has been named as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of Services to People Affected by Kidney Disease.

Having been CEO of Kidney Research UK for more than 12 years, Sandra has overseen significant growth in the charity’s activities and research funding, with more than £71 million invested in research in the last decade, alongside raising awareness of the disease and championing the needs of kidney patients and their loved ones amongst government, NHS, policy makers and industry.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Sandra lived in Drumchapel throughout her childhood. She trained and worked as a psychiatric nurse at Gartnavel Royal Hospital before pursuing a career in the charity sector. She is often to be seen representing Kidney Research UK in Scotland, including at the popular Purple Ball in Glasgow and more recently meeting the Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, Jenni Minto, at the launch of Kidney Research UK’s Scotland Action Plan for chronic kidney disease.

Around 7.2 million people in the UK are living with kidney disease, including more than 110,000 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, a number that is predicted to grow partly due to the increase in risk factors such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

“For patients, their families and anyone working in the field, the devastation that kidney disease causes to people’s lives is well known,” said Sandra.“Yet, despite it affecting around ten per cent of the UK population, there is still a long way to go to make recognising, preventing and treating kidney disease a real priority.

“Today, as I’m taking in the honour of being recognised in this way, around 22 people in the UK will start their year needing ongoing treatment because their kidneys have failed, and there will be another 22 each day throughout 2025.

“This disease affects every part of someone’s life and we cannot stop or slow down our work to tackle it. This award recognises the significance of kidney disease, but also the commitment of the charity and our partners in responding to the challenge.”

The Order of the British Empire was established in 1917 by King George V for those who had served in non-combative roles, and it was later expanded to reward contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service. The award is given to those considered to be distinguished through achievement or service to the community.

Reflecting on learning she was to be given the award, Sandra added: “My strength in this role, leading Kidney Research UK, comes entirely from the people who share their lives with me.“Everyone who has told me of the devastation kidney disease has brought to them and their families, every researcher who has shared their passion and innovation as they search for answers to end kidney disease, and everyone who supports and funds our work from all corners of the UK.

“They remind me daily of the great need for our work and keep me focused on the urgency for the charity to do more. We are one great team of people who work and volunteer for the charity, I am completely honoured to have been nominated and to be receiving this recognition for what we have achieved together.”

For more information about kidney disease and to take a free health check, visit https://www.kidneyresearchuk.org/