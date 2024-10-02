Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A joyous switch-on of the Christmas lights in George Square will signify the start of the festive season in Glasgow.

Glasgow Loves Christmas is hosting the much-loved celebration on Sunday 17 November from 5-7pm, launching the city’s 2024 winter festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can apply for tickets to the free Christmas lights switch-on from Wednesday 2 October until Sunday 6 October on the Glasgow Life website. All details will be shared on the People Make Glasgow Facebook, Instagram, and X social media channels.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clyde 1’s Bowie@Breakfast presenters George Bowie and Cassi Gillespie were quick to sign up again as hosts of this year’s spectacular, which remains a firm favourite on the duo’s presenting schedule.

Lucky ticket holders will be treated to a preview of the Pavilion’s hilarious panto Beauty and the Beastie, with cast members headlining a packed programme of merriment, including live music and sing-alongs. The event will be brought to a crescendo as the lights burst on, illuminating the Square, while the iconic City Chambers is bathed in a repeating 30 minute, state-of-the-art, lighting and projection show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow’s Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “The nights may be getting darker, but they provide a stunning backdrop for Glasgow’s spectacular Christmas Lights. Our switching on ceremony is a firm favourite in our cultural calendar, marking the countdown to Christmas. Fairy lights and a beautiful projection show will illuminate the City Chambers every night from 17 November. Welcoming everyone into the heart of the city this festive season.”

George Bowie added: “We have been involved with Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch on in George Square for many years and we still absolutely love it. It’s by far, one of my festive highlights.”

Cassi Gillespie said: “I love the fact that Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch on is still as popular now as it ever was. Good luck to everyone in the ballot. I can’t wait to be part of it again for 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow Christmas lights switch on at George Square, on November 19, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Glasgow’s Christmas lights switch-on symbolises the start of the countdown to Christmas for many in the city. With the fairy lights twinkling overhead people will return to George Square for the Blessing of the Crib, and to the city centre for other family favourites, including the Style Mile Christmas Carnival, Santa Dash, and Baby’s First Christmas.

There are pantos a plenty in Glasgow this winter, with the boy who never grew up swinging in for a chorus of ‘He’s behind you’ in Peter Pan and the Incredible Stinkerbell at The Tron (22 Nov – 5 Jan) and Peter Pan the High-Flying Panto Adventure at The Kings Theatre (23 Nov – 5 Jan).Rumpelstiltskin is the annual festive show at Platform (3 – 24 Dec)while shows like The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert at the SEC Armadillo (2 Dec), and Scottish Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Theatre Royal (6 - 30 Dec) also promise fantastic entertainment.

As the elves frantically try to finish all the toys for the big day, Glasgow Life and Hopscotch Theatre Company will tour Pinocchio across city community centres, bringing the mischievous puppet and his papa Geppetto to eager audiences from 28 November until 20 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall will also help to get everyone into the festive spirit, starting with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s A Christmas Carol (1 Dec), and performances of popular Christmas movies with a full orchestra, The Holiday (9 Dec) and Home Alone (14 Dec) and Christmas at the Musicals (15 Dec).