Glasgow Christmas Weather: Will there be a White Christmas in Glasgow as snow predicted this weekend
Snow could fall on Glasgow as soon as this weekend according to the latest weather forecast while we check the latest odds on a Glaswegian White Christmas
Snow is estimated to fall in the UK within a matter of days, according to new Met Office forecasts.
Although the meteorological season doesn't officially start until December 1, forecasters believe snow will fall this Saturday as a result of yet another low pressure moving our way. WX weather charts show temperatures will drop to below freezing in the next few days across Scotland.
Glasgow can expect its first snowfall as early as this weekend - as the Met Office predict snow showers in Glasgow on both Sunday, December 3, in the first weekend of December and the Monday, December 4.
Sunday, December 3, has around a 30% chance of snow during the day with 70% chance of snow at night. Monday, December 4, has a 70% chance of precipitation (snow/rain) during the day and 60% at night.
The Met Office has said: "Since 1960, around half of the years have seen at least 5 per cent of the network record snow falling on Christmas Day. This means we can probably expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a 'white Christmas'.
"Technically, 2021 was the last white Christmas in the UK, with 6 per cent of stations recording snow falling, but less than 1 per cent of stations reported any snow lying on the ground. Before that, 2020 was also a white Christmas, with 6 per cent of weather stations recording snow falling. However, only 4 per cent of stations reported any snow lying on the ground."
So what are the odds on Glasgow getting snow on Christmas Day this year? Betting sites reckon there is a one-in-three chance the UK enjoys a white Christmas this December, with snow most likely to fall in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
William Hill has both Glasgow and Edinburgh placed at 2/1 odds for a White Christmas, followed by Leeds at 3/1, and Belfast at 7/2 while Manchester has odds of 4/1 and Liverpool at 20/1. London (City Airport) is priced at 11/1 to see snowfall on Christmas Day, while Surrey’s Gatwick Airport is 20/1.