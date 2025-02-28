Glasgow City Centre bank to reopen following £3m refurbishment

Royal Bank of Scotland has re-opened its Glasgow Gordon Street branch, following a £3 million refurbishment.

Investment has aimed to transform the branch, creating a modern, accessible, and welcoming space that better serves the needs of local customers and enhances the overall banking experience.

Located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre, the branch reflects Royal Bank of Scotland’s long-standing presence in the community, building on its 300-year history of serving customers across Scotland.

The building has been fully updated to meet Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) standards, with the refurbishment improving the branch’s accessibility, as well as offering a contemporary, community-focused environment.

The new branch includes a new, dedicated space designed to cater to different customer needs, providing options for a calm, private or a more interactive atmosphere. This helps to ensure customers feel comfortable and at ease during financial discussions, which can sometimes be stressful.

A flexible first-floor area has also been introduced for local programmes and events, with the first session, focused on fraud and scam awareness, scheduled for next month.

Further reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to serving and engaging with the Glasgow community, the new design combines the latest in banking technology with a strong emphasis on community needs, thus ensuring that the branch serves as both a place for financial services and a welcoming space for residents.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s Gordon Street branch managers, Cassie Gibbons and Nicola Fraser, said: “This investment marks an exciting step forward in making banking more accessible, friendly, and straightforward for our Gordon Street customers. We’re proud to offer a modern space that truly meets their needs, and we look forward to welcoming them into the updated branch, which has been designed with the community in mind.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland on Gordon Street has seen a £3m refurbishment | Contributed

Linda Gibson, Local Director for Glasgow at Royal Bank of Scotland, adds: “Our refreshed Gordon Street branch reflects our ongoing commitment to support our communities, ensuring that people can carry out their banking needs in practical and meaningful ways. We’d also like to thank all of our customers for their patience during the refurbishment works whilst we created a space that is suited to banking for the future.”