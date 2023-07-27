A firm has been ordered to take down two large advertising banners from a building on a Glasgow road after the council feared it was a distraction to drivers.

Rite Home Ltd said it had already removed the sign “promptly” at 350 Glasgow Harbour Terraces and has launched an appeal bid.

It lodged the appeal with the Scottish Government over the council’s enforcement notice, which ordered the banners removal.

A letter from the council said “the banner by virtue of its size and location close to a main road is considered to present a distraction to drivers to the potential detriment of road safety.”

The letter issued in April pointed out the banners were “unauthorised” and did not have advertisement consent and it was a breach of controls.

It said: ” Failure to do so within this timescale (14 days) may result in formal enforcement proceedings being initiated to resolve the breach of advertising regulations.”

The council later issued an enforcement order in May calling for the banners to be removed – with it due to take effect earlier this month.

An appeal from Rite Home Ltd received by the government on July 4 said: “the banners were promptly removed from the building.”

The company provided before and after photographs of the red banner in place and when it had been taken down.

The advertisement along the Clydeside Expressway was taken down by the council as they feared it was a distraction for drivers

It featured an advertisement for Rite Home for landlords offering six months free management.

The Scottish Government Reporter is now awaiting Glasgow City Council’s response to the appeal before making a decision on the matter.