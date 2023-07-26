Glasgow Transport 2033: What commuting in Glasgow will look like in 10 years

2 . A massive new metro system

While the subway will be retained, the ambitious Clyde Metro light rail project would connect it could extend as far as East Kilbride to the south, Kirkintilloch to the north, Newton to the east, and Erskine to the west to existing rail network. You can think of the Clyde Metro as a massive expansion of Glasgow’s long existing subway network - although going far beyond the circle around the city centre, south side, and west end. It’s more than just a simple upgrade of the Clockwork Orange however, it would encorporate building entirely new metro lines - split between heavy metro, and light metro. It would transform Dalmuir, Hyndland, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Paisley, West Street, Newton, and Bellgrove into commuter hubs - with the potential to become interchange points.