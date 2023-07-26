Glasgow Transport 2033: What commuting in Glasgow will look like in 10 years

In the last 100 years, transport around Glasgow has changed so much - trams and trolley buses have been replaced with motor-buses, there’s a whole new swathe of train stations along the railway, and the Subway? Well the subway’s not changed too much.
Here in Glasgow transport holds a special place in our heart, creating transport in the form of ships was a massive part of Glaswegian culture for generations. We can see just how much we treasure vintage transport in Glasgow at the transport exhibition at Riverside Museum, and of course the former Museum of Transport at Kelvin Hall.
That’s why today we wanted to look at the future of transport in Glasgow - to see just how much things are going to change in 10 years.
From driverless subway carriages to the new metro system - here’s how transport in Glasgow will change in the next decade.
1. No more night buses?
Earlier this month (July 2023) First Bus announced that they would be scrapping the night bus service, after pleas from the council and Glaswegians alike, and the threat from McGill’s bus to take over a night bus service for Glasgow - they have begun to reconsider. Things are still unclear at this moment in time - but in 10 years time, Glasgow could very well not have a night bus service - something that would decimate the nightlife industry in Glasgow which is only beginning to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
2. A massive new metro system
While the subway will be retained, the ambitious Clyde Metro light rail project would connect it could extend as far as East Kilbride to the south, Kirkintilloch to the north, Newton to the east, and Erskine to the west to existing rail network. You can think of the Clyde Metro as a massive expansion of Glasgow’s long existing subway network - although going far beyond the circle around the city centre, south side, and west end. It’s more than just a simple upgrade of the Clockwork Orange however, it would encorporate building entirely new metro lines - split between heavy metro, and light metro. It would transform Dalmuir, Hyndland, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Paisley, West Street, Newton, and Bellgrove into commuter hubs - with the potential to become interchange points.
3. No more taxis?
Glasgow’s taxi service was heavily impacted by the pandemic - then took a further blow with the introduction of the LEZ. Already Glaswegians are struggling to get a taxi home at night given how many taxi drivers have retired already. As of yet it’s unclear if Glasgow Taxi’s will ever recover - or if it’s destined be to replaced with the likes of Uber or other private hire services. Photo: Robert Perry
4. A fully electric bus fleet
First Bus are currently embarking on a ‘zero emission mission’ to have net zero emissions by 2035 - which involves electrifying their fleet of diesel-powered buses. Right now Glasgow has Our new fleet of fully electric buses will save 4.4 million litres of diesel (that’s 55,000 bathtubs worth) and will remove 10,082 tonnes of CO2 per year. As it stand Glasgow’s fleet is around 40% fully-electric, by 2033 we can expect that most if not all of the First Buses in Glasgow will be powered by electricity.