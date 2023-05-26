Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rangers sign Kieran Dowell from Norwich City on three-year deal
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

One of Glasgow’s oldest roads reopens after water-works uncover cobbled street, old tram lines, and a hydraulic lne

The works also found uncharted services like old tram lines and ‘an old hydraulic line’!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 26th May 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:08 BST

Scottish Water is delighted to reveal that High Street in Glasgow has reopened a month early following a very challenging sewer repair.

The road had been closed between its junctions with Duke Street and Rottenrow since the beginning of January to enable essential repairs to the local waste water network to be carried out safely.

The duration of the road closure had to be extended in February, when the full scale and complexities of the work became clear.

Most Popular

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager in the west, explained: “The extension of the road closure on High Street was unavoidable and the road was supposed to be closed until the end of June.

“We’re really pleased that the road has reopened in time for a busy summer period, including the Cycling World Championships. There’s absolutely no doubt the local community and road users will be too.

“Everyone has been very patient and understanding, for which we are very thankful.

“We would also like to thank our delivery partner George Leslie who have shown great resilience throughout, working tirelessly to get the job done for the good of our customers.

“They really have done a fantastic job in difficult circumstances.”

How High Street was affected by the waterworks - closing down the road for commuters for monthsHow High Street was affected by the waterworks - closing down the road for commuters for months
How High Street was affected by the waterworks - closing down the road for commuters for months

Uncharted services, a 24-inch water main and tricky ground conditions all added to the complexities of the repair to the 200 year-old sewer.

In addition to the 20 metres of sewer pipe which was upgraded, three manholes were constructed and 22 metres of water main removed and replaced.

Blair Dixon was the senior project manager for Scottish Water working on this essential project. He said: “Given that the project was being delivered in one of the oldest street’s in Glasgow, we fully expected there to be some issues for the team to overcome.

“The scale of the works kept growing and our delivery partner faced several challenges as the works unfolded. The team’s resourcefulness and hard work has paid off and it’s great that the project is now complete.”

He added: “There were also some really interesting discoveries on this project; we uncovered some tram lines, we found an old hydraulic line which we believe could have helped operate the lifts in flats, and we uncovered lots of cobbles.

“The cobbles have been re-purposed and incorporated into Greyfriars Garden, a newly opened local community garden just near to where our works took place.

“It’s nice to know that as well as a more resilient waste and water network, we’ve contributed towards a lasting legacy in High Street for people to enjoy.”

Related topics:GlasgowEast EndScottish WaterWork