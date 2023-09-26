Glasgow City Council issue update on school strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With pupils across Glasgow being off school due to industrial action, there will be no changes to the arrangements which are currently in place.

Executive Director of Education, Douglas Hutchison wrote to parents earlier in the month to inform them that nurseries, primaries and secondaries and ASL schools would be closed on the 26th, 27th and 28th September.

A further update from the council has been given today (26 September) with there being no changes set to take place despite it being hoped that the strikes would be called off.

“Due to high numbers of staff taking part in this week’s industrial action in our schools and nurseries we will not be able to make any changes to the strike arrangements in place today.

“Our primary schools and nurseries will remain closed to children and secondary schools will have the same arragements as today over the next two days (Wed 27 and Thurs 28 September).