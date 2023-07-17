Glasgow GMB cleansing workers back school and nursery staff to take strike action

Industrial action by school and nursery staff across Scotland could see major disruption in the new term

Glasgow’s GMB cleansing workers are urging school and nursery staff across the country to submit their ballot on whether they should take industrial action.

More than 8000 staff including early years practitioners, janitors, cleaners, caterers and pupil support services have been asked if they are willing to go on strike, which could see schools disrupted or even closed after the summer holidays. With less than two weeks left on the ballot, GMB cleansing workers say they will support whatever decision their colleagues make following a long-running dispute with COSLA – the organisation which represents every Scottish local authority.

GMB Scotland says Cosla has refused to improve a rejected pay offer. The union also said the offer was far below inflation and less than last year despite the cost-of-living crisis worsening. Gary Smith, the GMB general secretary, visited the GMB cleansing workers on Friday to show solidarity to government workers across the country.

Mr Smith said: “I am delighted to be back in Glasgow sending a message to everyone across the city and indeed our members across every local government in Scotland. Get your ballot papers in and keep the pressure on the Scottish Government and COSLA and get the pay rise that every local government worker in Scotland deserves.”