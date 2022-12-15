From pigs in blankets milkshakes to Christmas dinner pancakes - here’s the weirdest Christmas menu items on offer in Glasgow

Glasgow is a city of many weird and wonderful eats - and this is no more prevalent than at Christmas time - so join us as we take a look at the oddest Christmas menu items on offer in town.

El Perro Negro - Festive burger

The El Perro Negro Christmas burger in all it’s glory

Two-time winners of the National Burger Awards in both 2019 and 2021 - El Perro Negro - have launched their festive burger for the winter season 2022.

The burger aficianados have spent some time in the lab figuring out how to fit a Christmas dinner into a single burger, and by god they’ve only gone and done it. On offer until December 23, burger fans will definitely want to check this one out.

Between two house-brioche buns - the madmen have managed to fit a fillet of southern fried chicken, house chestnut stuffing, double bacon, and cranberry jam - all smothered in chicken gravy.

El Perro Negro Founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the launch: “We’re not into gimmicks, but cluck it, it’s Christmas! We can’t wait for our customers to try our new festive burger.

“An El Perro Negro twist on a traditional Christmas dinner. Tasty, but very naughty! We know people are going to love it.”

The new Festive Burger will be available for sit in and collection orders only at El Perro Negro, Woodlands from 5pm Friday December 8 until Friday December 23.

Five Guys - Pigs in blankets milkshake

The pigs in blankets milkshake is on offer at Five Guys

Up until boxing day Five Guys will be offering their ‘pigs in blankets milkshake’.

In the milkshake there is a total of three rashers of bacon, mixed with the fast food restaurant’s vanilla milkshake base - all topped with whipped cream.

Customers describe the taste of the shake as ‘sweet yet salty’ - please leave a comment if you were brave enough to try this Christmas concoction.

Stack & Still - Christmas pancakes

Stack and Still are offering up a range of Christmas themed pancakes this festive season

Popular pancake restaurant, Stack & Still, which can be found at West George Street and the Glasgow Fort, have put on a range of Christmassy pancakes.

Savoury Christmas pancakes include the restaurant’s signature buttermilk stack topped with slices of turkey, pigs in blankets, roast vegetables, and roast potatoes - topped with shallot gravy and cranberry sauce.

Sweet Christmas pancakes include the ‘Double Stack Ginger Spiced Pancakes’ with warm Christmas pudding, toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream, lotus crumb, mint, and icing sugar.

Glasgow Christmas Markets - Yorkshire pudding wraps

There is often a queue of customers waiting to try a Yorkshire pudding wrap at the Christmas Market in Sheffield

Yorkshire puddings are the star of any good Christmas roast (in this humble reporters opinion) - so what more could you ask for than a Yorkshire pud stuffed with all the trimmings in wrap form?

Stuffed full of meat, stuffing, vegetables, and gravy - they don’t look pretty but they’re surprisingly easy to eat. You can find these bad boys on offer at the Glasgow Fort Christmas Market.

Lunch - Pigs in blankets loaded fries

The loaded pigs in blankets fries on offer at Lunch

Popular west-end cafe, Lunch, have remixed their classic mac and cheese loaded fried with a festive twist. Unveiling the beast of a meal earlier this month, the pigs in blankets loaded fries really need to be seen to be believed.

The chips are topped with mac and cheese, pigs and blankets, and crispy bacon bits, and are just one of the festive menu items the cafe is offering to Glaswegians. Also on the menu is a baked camembert cranberry mozzarella toastie - which is probably the cheesiest toastie you can get in Glasgow in 2022.

Pizza Punks - Pigs in Blanket pizza

The pigs in blankets pizza from Pizza Punks

Who would have realised there were so many different uses for pigs in blankets? Love them or hate them, popular pizzeria, Pizza Punks, have stuck them on top of a pizza.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, they also offer the traditional Christmas menu, including Roast Turkey with all the trimmings, a vegan mushroom nut roast, and even a Sea Trout with a sorrel crust.

Committee Room No.9 - Turkey Jambalaya

Committee Room No.9 are offering up their own take on Turkey Jambalaya (Stock image: BBC)

Probably the poshest option for a Christmas meal out of the lot - just imagine the look on your friend’s faces when you tell them you had Christmas dinner in the illustrious Committee Room No.9.

