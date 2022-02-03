Glasgow climate bosses call for petrol and diesel prices to be increased

Glasgow climate bosses are set to push Westminster to increase the cost of petrol and diesel in the UK, in a bid to encourage people to ditch cars for greener transport.

The proposal to lobby governments to increase the cost of using cars has been branded “disgraceful” by a councillor.

It is contained in the council’s transport strategy policy framework, due to be signed off next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Disgraceful’

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday where it was discussed, councillor Kyle Thornton, Conservative, said: “Pushing to increase fuel prices at a time when family budgets are under pressure is disgraceful and shows how out of touch the council really is.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising.

“Part of this transport strategy – which includes a car park tax, road use charges as well as calls for increasing fuel prices are nothing more than an attack on ordinary working families.”

Criticising rival party politicians who backed the proposals, he said: they “are out of touch with ordinary families and don’t understand that for many running a car is not a choice but it is a necessity.”

Other policies

The reference to fuel prices was just one small part of 100 policies in the huge transport strategy document.

It said: “Lobby the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland and UK Government to consider and implement ways to increase the cost of using cars in the UK (such as through the price of fuel or vehicle duty). This is important to support local authorities in their efforts to achieve a reduction in car vehicle kilometres in particular and supporting modal shift, in reducing vehicle emissions and the impacts of vehicles in communities generally.”

Councillor Thornton lodged an amendment calling for changes to the transport strategy at the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy committee yesterday. His amendment was not supported by other politicians.

Labour councillor Eva Murray called for the paper on the transport strategy to be continued as further information was needed. Her amendment was also rejected.

SNP and Green councillors supported the motion, which was approved, referring the paper to the city administration next month for final sign off.

Future plans

The transport strategy contains major projects for transforming how people will get around the city.

It aims to support more people to travel by public transport, encourage additional residents to make journeys on foot and bicycle and develop more affordable sustainable transport choices.

Plans include improving bus travel.

The council is also looking at introducing charges for workplace parking in the city – with cash raised going towards boosting sustainable transport.

And residents could face parking charges in their neighbourhoods based on the level of emissions from their cars.