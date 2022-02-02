First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Scottish Opera’s Glasgow production studio

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has visited Scottish Opera’s Production Studios in Glasgow, to mark the recent relaxation of Covid restrictions in Scotland’s entertainment sector.

The First Minister was taken on a tour of the Edington Street building, which was purpose built in 1997 to house the Company’s technical and education departments, by Scottish Opera general director, Alex Reedijk and chairman, Peter Lawson.

What did she do at the Scottish Opera building?

She spent time in the rehearsal room of the new production of Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which is directed by Dominic Hill and opens at Theatre Royal Glasgow on February 22. The cast and creative team of the show met with the First Minister, as did members of the children’s chorus, who range in age from nine to 13, and are from all over Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with the children’s chorus of A Midsummer Night’s Dream during her visit to Scottish Opera’s Production Studios.

She also met with many of the skilled artisans that form the backbone of Scotland’s vibrant live theatre and opera scene as well as feed into the film sector, including carpenters, metal workers, scenic painters, designers, props, costume and wig makers as well as make-up artists. This is an important and growing industry in Scotland with many opportunities for young people to develop their craft.

Also during the visit, Jane Davidson, the Company’s director of outreach and education, chatted to the First Minister about Breath Cycle, Scottish Opera’s online project designed to benefit those suffering from a range of conditions affecting lung health, in particular Long Covid.

Made with support from key NHS consultants and physiotherapists, the second block of Breath Cycle began last week following the success of the first sessions in 2021.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today I have seen just how many skilled jobs a production like this supports; the players onstage, the people working behind the scenes on set design and costume, and the countless hours they pour into bringing a production like A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life.

“It is remarkable too that Scottish Opera is able to use its breathing training to help people suffering from long Covid, which we know can’t be handled with a one-size-fits-all approach, so to hear the difference this innovative approach is making is hugely impressive.

“I am immensely grateful to everyone who complied with the protective measures which have been in force in recent months - it is because of those collective efforts that we are now able to get back to concerts, shows, sporting occasions and other events. I would urge everyone who is able to support productions like this to do so - you will be supporting the livelihoods of the many skilled artists who work in our vital performing arts industry.”

‘Very welcome’

Alex Reedijk, Scottish Opera general director, said: “After a tough couple of years, the recent announcement regarding the relaxation of restrictions was very welcome for all of us in the entertainment sector across Scotland.

“Ours is such a huge industry, with lockdown affecting so many artists, singers, musicians, and backstage workers and makers.

“Throughout the pandemic, we at Scottish Opera worked hard to adapt our performances, moving them both online and outdoors, but I must say it’s a real delight to at last be back in theatres. We will continue to put the safety of our audiences first, with enhanced ventilation and the mandatory wearing of masks in our venues.