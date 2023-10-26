Register
Glasgow clothing brand launches new shop in St Enoch Centre to celebrate 10th anniversary

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
The popular men’s clothing brand, Bee Inspired, is opening a pop-up store in top city centre destination, St. Enoch Centre, to mark its 10th anniversary.

Bee Inspired Clothing is a fashion brand founded by former professional footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran in 2013. Inspired by their athletic backgrounds, Bee Inspired incorporates elements of sportswear and activewear into the collections.

Worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Martin Compston and Craig David, Bee Inspired has gained a reputation for its distinctive urban streetwear and activewear styles.

The men’s fashion retailer will open its doors in St. Enoch Centre on 27 October for three months of trade. During this period, Glasgow shoppers can get their hands on the brand’s premium streetwear at a competitive price.

Bee Inspired will open their new clothing brand in the St Enoch Centre for 3 months this weekBee Inspired will open their new clothing brand in the St Enoch Centre for 3 months this week
Steven Robb, Director of Bee Inspired, said of the new opening:“To celebrate 10 years of being the biggest clothing brand in Scotland, we’re opening a pop-up store in Glasgow’s incredible St. Enoch Centre.

“Following the success of our Edinburgh pop-up last year we were inundated with requests to open a shop in our hometown, Glasgow. And where better than the city’s leading shopping centre, St. Enoch Centre?!

“We are so proud of our work to date and are now looking forward to this exciting new chapter for the business. We encourage past, present and prospective customers to stop in to say hello for our opening event on Saturday 28October where we will give away a limited number of goodie bags and have a DJ in store”.

