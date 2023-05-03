Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh set to return for new BBC season

The pair will be reunited as they travel from Shetland to Scandinavia

Martin Compston will return to screens for the sequel of “Scottish Fling” later this year as he and best mate Phil MacHugh head north to Norway to find out exactly what it means to be from the ‘North’.

The show is to be titled Northern Fling and will be a six-part series that compares the differences and similarities between Scotland and its neighbours.

In the last series, the pair visited different parts of Scotland such as Compston’s hometown of Greenock, Aberdeen, the Western Isles and Inverness amongst many more.

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh at the preview screening of their show Scottish Fling at the Waterfront cinema in Greenock last year. Picture: Jamie Simpson/BBC

Although he may now live in Las Vegas, he was more than happy to return back to Scotland to make the previous series and cannot wait to get started with this.

Compston said, “Me and my buddy, Phil MacHugh, are off again, this time to Norway which means ‘Way of the North’.

“North for some conjures up images of cold bleakness and a tough life, but is it really that? I don’t think so. We are heading to Norway to get some real northern exposure to the life and the people, at work and having fun.”

There will also be a return of the popular BBC Series Scotland’s Sacred Islands which is hosted by Ben Fogle who explores the beautifiul nature of Scotland’s wonderful island life and its people.

Fogle said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing my spiritual odyssey across some of Scotland’s most special and secret places. I travel the world meeting extraordinary people in beautiful lands but the Scottish islands have a magic all of their own. Their shared communities and deep connection with the land, air and sea are what I want to explore. What does it take to live and work in such harsh but stunning landscapes? Ultimately, what do people believe in and why does faith, in all its senses, play such a huge part in island life?”