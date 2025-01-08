Glasgow Comedy Festival 2025 announces details ahead of biggest event ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today unveiled the line up for the 2025 festival, which will be its biggest ever event, with over 550 shows taking place in venues across the city from 12th - 30th March 2025, as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world once more.

GICF will take over the city for 19 days of wall-to-wall comedy this spring, welcoming international comedians from America and Australia, as well as some of the UK’s top touring comics and an abundance of rising and established Scottish talent in venues from The OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom, Oran Mor, The Stand, BAAD, Blackfriars, Strathduie Bar and many more.

The 2025 edition of GICF runs as part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

Today’s official programme launch sees a host of shows added to the bill, from traditional stand-up to live podcasts, family comedy shows and more: UK comics Russell Kane, Jenny Eclair, Andy Zaltzman, Kate Butch, Jamali Maddix, Ania Magliano, Richard Herring, Matt Forde and more, international comedians Tom Segura, Catherine Bohart, Jimeoin, and Felicity Ward, and a roster of hometown heroes from Susie McCabe, Fern Brady, Old Firm Facts Live, Paul Black, Marjolein Robertson, Rosco McClelland, Darren Connell, Larry Dean, Plus, a host of rising Scottish stars who are set to make waves on the comedy scene including Kim Blythe, Connor Burns and Alana Jackson.

2025’s highlights for GICF’s biggest ever year include hit podcast Here Comes the Guillotine’s first ever Glasgow live show; a King’s Theatre debut for Connor Burns following a hit Fringe season; The Office (Australia) star Felicity Ward returns for her first national tour in six years; Scottish comedian and author Fern Brady headlines the King’s Theatre; internationally acclaimed Irish-Australian comedian Jimeoin; comedian and novelist Jenny Eclair’s autobiographical show; one of TikTok’s top stars Paul Black returns with brand new sketch show ‘All Sorts’; ‘Books and Banter’ will see comedy guests join Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon for lively chat and lots of laughs, whilst comedy band The Horne Section take a break from their own Channel 4 TV show to entertain Glasgow audiences.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “We're thrilled to reveal Glasgow International Comedy Festival's 2025 programme with over 550 shows meaning this will be our biggest ever event and a real milestone year for the Festival as we go into our third year of rebuilding post-pandemic. We'll be showcasing some of the very best comedians from around the world, the UK and of course, lots of stellar homegrown Scottish acts.

“Comedy plays a vital role in Glasgow's cultural identity and our city's comedy scene regularly produces acts who go on to impress on a worldwide stage. From our unique legacy of comedy performers to the top touring acts of today and through to the next generation of breakthrough talent, Glasgow is the starting point for countless acts and we can't wait to celebrate that this spring.

“GICF truly has all styles of comedy on display - traditional stand-up, clowning, musical comedy, theatre, live podcasts and family comedy shows making sure there is genuinely something for everyone. We’re also thrilled to be expanding our Comedy Connects programme with our new Community Partner, The Social Hub, with the aim of making comedy more accessible for all including running our Introduction to Comedy course for women and marginalised genders for the second year.

“The Festival encompasses every corner of the city, from iconic comedy clubs in the West End to some of Scotland's most famous venues including The OVO Hydro, SEC Armadillo and the legendary Barrowland Ballroom. We’d encourage you to take a chance on somebody new, as well as some of your old favourites, and join us as we celebrate Glasgow as the funniest city in the world once more.”

Over 40 venues will host Glasgow International Comedy Festival events with shows in Barras Art and Design, Barrowland Ballroom, Blackfriars, Glasgow Film Theatre, King’s Theatre, Platform, Oran Mor, SEC Armadillo, Flying Duck, Tennent’s Bar, The Old Hairdressers, The Stand Comedy Club, The Social Hub, Van Winkle West End and more.

2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.