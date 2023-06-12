Glasgow commuters disrupted by traffic signal failures across the city

Glaswegian’s are set to be disrupted on their morning commute today (June 12) with there being numerous traffic signal failures across the city.

People are being warned to exercise travelling this morning if you are travelling anywhere as the issue has not yet been fully resolved. Glasgow City Council say that they are doing all they can to resolve the matter as they are in the process of attending the sites which have been affected this morning.

The issues experienced by road users this morning have been caused by mains electricity spikes/outages overnight, which has made many traffic lights go out. If you are yet to hit the road this morning, drivers are encouraged to treat the intersection the same way you would if it had ‘give way’ signs and remain patient as although it may take a little longer to get to your destination, it’s more important to reach wherever you are headed to safely.