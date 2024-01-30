Glasgow cycle lanes to be expanded in ‘big year’ for active travel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is set to be carried out on roads across the city, including key routes such as Sauchiehall Street, Argyle Street, Byres Road and the Broomielaw.

Cllr Angus Millar, the city’s transport convener, said this year will see “another significant leap forward in Glasgow’s active travel provision”. He added: “The 12 projects that will either start or be completed this year will make sure an increasing number of places in the city are accessible by safer, segregated infrastructure.

“These projects will connect with Glasgow’s existing infrastructure and that will support the aim of active travel becoming a more realistic choice for everyday journeys.”

Plans include ‘Connecting Battlefield’ which will see an extension to the existing South City Way from its current end point at Victoria Road/Queen’s Park. Phase one will extend from the Victoria Road junction to the junction of Langside Road/Queen’s Park Street.

It is expected to start in February and be complete in late June. A second phase could see the route extended to the termination of Battlefield Road at Cathcart Road, and would include “significant” public realm improvements around the Battlefield Rest.

More work on the South City Way will see a 3km segregated cycle route from Victoria Bridge to Trongate via Bridgegate and King Street. It is underway and set for completion by April.

A ‘Connecting Woodside’ project will see a redesign of St George’s Road and link existing active travel routes on Garscube Road to Sauchiehall Street, via Charing Cross. A site start is planned for summer 2024.

Phase one of a ‘Connecting Yorkhill and Kelvingrove’ scheme is also set to start in summer and focuses on Radnor Street, Haugh Road, Gilbert Street, Sandyford Street and Yorkhill Street.

In the north east, walking, wheeling and cycling provision is set to be improved on Northgate Road, Wallacewell Road, Balornock Road, Broomfield Road and Red Road. Officials have reported the project is expected on site early this year.

A scheme known as ‘Flourishing Molendinar’ will see “walking, wheeling and cycling connections” developed in the Blackhill area of the city. Public consultation is expected in early 2024, with work to begin later in the year subject to funding.

On Byres Road, phase one of plans which will see the introduction of protected cycle lanes, as well as the widening of footways, is set to be finished by August this year. It focuses on the area from Partick Cross to University Avenue. Work, which includes a segregated cycleway and increased footway widths, is also underway at Holland Street/Pitt Street, and is currently expected to be completed by July.

The ongoing redevelopment of part of Sauchiehall Street, extending from the junction of Rose Street to West Nile Street, and Cambridge Street is set to be finished by July. On Argyle Street, work is planned from the Kingston Bridge to the Hielanman’s Umbrella, with officials currently going through the final stages of the procurement process for a contractor. It is expected to begin in spring.

Pedestrian and cycle routes are also set to be improved at South Portland Street, Duke Street, John Knox Street, Cowcaddens Road and Dobbies Loan. Construction on the South Portland Street section should start in late 2024.

Cycle segregation will be upgraded on the Broomielaw and George V bridge, including junction upgrades at Broomielaw and Oswald Street. Officials have said active travel users will have “their own phase at the traffic signals”. The work is scheduled for “early in 2024”.

A report by council officials adds the “significant range of active travel projects” will contribute to the city’s goal of delivering a “network of 270km (168 miles) of segregated cycle infrastructure by 2030”.

Cllr Millar said: “It is clear 2024 is going to be a big year for active travel in Glasgow. An extensive programme of infrastructure projects has been put together and these will be delivered at pace across the city throughout the year.”

He added there is also “considerable design work being undertaken and we are very hopeful many of these projects currently under development will translate to work on the ground in 2025. Our objective is to create a city network that reaches all parts of Glasgow,” Cllr Millar said. “We want to ensure that safer routes for active travel are easily accessible for all residents.