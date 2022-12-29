Emergency services were called out to a tenement fire in Dennistoun in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 29.
The fire service, along with a deployment of various other emergency services attented the scene at Garthland Drive in Dennistoun in the dark hours of the morning. A total of nine fire crews were dispatched to battle the blaze.
The fire service has said that one person was injured in the fire - and were treated by paramedics on the scene. The dramatic scene saw flames erupting from a ground floor flat of the old building as smoke billowed out from the property and into the night sky.
Emergency services had a huge presence on the scene, with ambulance and fire crews also in neighbouring Meadowpark Street.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a flat in Garthland Drive, Glasgow, at 2.43am on December 29.
“Operations control mobilised nine appliances to the scene.
“One casualty was reported and was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews are still in attendance.”