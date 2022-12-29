The emergency services attended the scene at 2.43am this morning.

Emergency services were called out to a tenement fire in Dennistoun in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 29.

The fire service, along with a deployment of various other emergency services attented the scene at Garthland Drive in Dennistoun in the dark hours of the morning. A total of nine fire crews were dispatched to battle the blaze.

The fire service has said that one person was injured in the fire - and were treated by paramedics on the scene. The dramatic scene saw flames erupting from a ground floor flat of the old building as smoke billowed out from the property and into the night sky.

Emergency services had a huge presence on the scene, with ambulance and fire crews also in neighbouring Meadowpark Street.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a flat in Garthland Drive, Glasgow, at 2.43am on December 29.

“Operations control mobilised nine appliances to the scene.

