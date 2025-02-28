Glasgow engineering firm becomes employee owned

A Scottish engineering consultancy whose current commissions include several major new hotels in the Caribbean has completed a deal to become employee owned.

Glasgow-based Butler Consulting says the transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) will benefit all staff as well as supporting its aspirations for future success.

Founder Robert Butler, who will continue to lead the building services engineering firm, said: “Becoming an EOT is the ideal fit for our business.

“We have a fantastic team, who are all very positive about this transition and have embraced the process. This change allows them to share further in our success and offers opportunities for them to advance their careers. We anticipate the move to employee ownership will help us recruit new talent into the business.”

The firm’s portfolio of work includes helping to successfully deliver the near complete and very significant ‘Frigate Factory’ at BAE Govan, the transformation of The Ink Building - Glasgow’s first net-zero refurbishment - a landmark upgrade and new £6m spa at the city’s Radisson Blu hotel, as well as the recent opening of the Halyard and Holiday Inn Express build hotels in Liverpool.

While it consults across all sectors, Butler has carved out a particularly strong reputation for its work in the high end hotel industry, with about 30% of its current work successfully delivering major hospitality projects, including several IHG Hotels in the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Butler has been guided through the transition to employee ownership by Ownership Associates with assistance from Reference Point Advisory and legal advice from Lindsays.

Mr Butler established the firm, which operates from offices in Oxford Street in 2013, having previously held senior director roles in multinational engineering businesses.

He says one of the key success factors for the consultancy has been its collaborative approach to projects, delivered by highly skilled staff able to better communicate the team’s ideas and approach to engineering, energy and sustainability.

Butler Consulting. Left to right Alistair Arthur (Associate and Trustee), Robert Butler (Director and Trustee), Neil Pearson (Director) and Paul Tognarelli (Associate and Trustee).jpg | Butler Consulting

Explaining the decision behind the move to employee ownership, Mr Butler said: “This has allowed us to strengthen the management team whilst making the business more resilient.

“Completing this has re-energised me personally and I intend to remain involved for several years to come. Transforming to an EOT allows me to do this whilst allowing others to thrive and develop their careers.

“The EOT model is a perfect fit for a business like ours to continue to develop whilst allowing all to contribute and share in the success that they help create.”

Trustees have been appointed from the workforce as part of the new EOT structure.

Neil Pearson, one of Butler Consulting’s directors, said: “Our transition to an EOT is a hugely positive step. We will continue to deliver our high standard of engineering services to our clients and design team members and, from that point of view, it is very much business as usual. The move, however, gives the management team a greater involvement in the business operations.

“There are great success stories with other EOTs, many in our industry, and we want to become another example of why it works. This confident change will secure Butler Consulting’s standing in the engineering sector and kick-start the next phase of the company’s development.”

The Scottish Government is targeting sharp growth in the number of employee-owned businesses across Scotland.

Ownership Associates Director Carole Leslie said: “It’s been a joy working on this transaction with the great team at Butler Consulting and Lindsays. This is a sound, successful business with a bright future and I look forward to watching them go from strength to strength in employee ownership.”

Nicholas Howie, a Partner in the Corporate Law team at Lindsays, added: “Butler Consulting is a fantastic example of the way that an EOT can bring benefits to everyone, making a business stronger and more sustainable, both immediately and for the future.

“The decision Robert has taken allows him to continue to lead the business while putting the legal and financial steps in place to ensure a longer-term legacy for his team.”

The transition to an EOT comes with tax reliefs, including a capital gains tax exemption for shareholders who sell their shares to an EOT and the ability to reward employees annually with qualifying bonuses of up to £3,600 per year per employee, which can be paid free of income tax.