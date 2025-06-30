Supplied

A huge public artwork by renowned street artist Smug will soon become the latest addition to Glasgow’s celebrated mural trail

Painted on the side of The Social Hub Glasgow, in the Merchant City, the mural will be the newest stop on Glasgow's City Centre Mural Trail when it’s completed next month. Commissioned by The Social Hub and delivered in partnership with Yardworks - SWG3’s internationally recognised street arts programme - and the Merchant City and Trongate Community Council, the mural is titled Make Time For What Matters. It celebrates the stories, spirit and shared heritage of the local community, shaped through public consultations held over the past year.

The mural is especially meaningful for the artist, whose first major commission was also in Merchant City. Smug said: “I’ve worked a lot in Merchant City over the years and have enjoyed adding new work. The new piece is rooted in local stories. Through a series of consultations in this area, the concept of the mural developed from a brief based on what came through: stories of heritage, community pride, culture and change.”

He added: “It’s always a balance, making sure everyone’s voices are represented while still creating something visually powerful. I’ve tried to reflect something powerfully honest and bold - something that feels like Glasgow. If it sparks a moment of reflection or conversation, then I feel this has been achieved.

“The opportunities I've had here have been foundational in my career. It’s nice to have the chance to add something of this monumental scale now, to contribute again and bring something fresh to both the neighbourhood and the mural trail.”

Smug, originally from Australia but long based in Glasgow, is widely recognised for his photorealistic murals, including the modern portrait of St Mungo, on High Street, now a local landmark and a highlight of the trail.

He said: “It’s been surprising and humbling to watch the rise in popularity of street art over the years. It brings life to spaces people walk past every day. If someone pauses and feels something, has some sort of connection to the artwork, that’s powerful. When a mural tells a story or connects with its environment, it can be transformative.”

“Glasgow has always had a strong graffiti and street art culture. It’s raw, expressive, and usually speaks to what’s going on in society. My journey started with graffiti and is very much intertwined between the two subcultures. Murals build on that graffiti tradition but also offer a different kind of platform. They allow for bigger, bolder statements that can speak to a wide audience.

“Collaborations like this make space for storytelling. This one is a huge statement piece both in scale and subject matter, and I’m happy to be making it happen.”

Laura Frood, Creative Placemaking and Social Impact Lead, SWG3, commented: “We’ve loved this collaboration and the opportunity to work on a mural of such a significant scale. Graffiti and street art are a huge part of Glasgow’s cultural identity, and we’re always thrilled to be invited to lead innovative projects of world-class standard. From last year’s consultations, it was clear that the stories waiting to be told and the impact they could have are truly powerful.”

The mural was first proposed to The Social Hub by Gary and Ros Atkinson of the Merchant City and Trongate Community Council. With experience from Aberdeen’s NuArt projects - and a longstanding connection to Smug - they suggested him as the artist and supported the team with local stakeholder engagement throughout the development process.

A spokesperson for Merchant City and Trongate Community Council said: “As an outward looking residents’ association we are pleased to have started the ball rolling on this project through Gary and Ros’ involvement and contacts. The mural sums up many of the attractions of this exciting and historic part of Scotland’s biggest city.“

The mural has been made possible via support from Glasgow City Council’s Area Partnership and City Centre Mural Fund and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, with more details on the public unveiling to follow.