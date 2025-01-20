Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow Central has the fourth highest increase in absolute child poverty in the whole of the UK, new research can reveal.

In Glasgow Central, absolute child poverty has skyrocketed 54.05% between 2014/15 and 2022/23. The absolute child poverty level is now 5737 compared to 3724 in 2014/2015.

Gordon in the Scottish Borders is the UK area with the biggest percentage increase in absolute child poverty.

In Gordon, absolute child poverty jumped 68.5 percent from 2014/15 to 2022/23, compared to the UK average increase of 2.51 percent in absolute child poverty between 2014/15 and 2022/23.

They are the only two Scottish areas in the top 10 British areas with the highest rise in child poverty level - the rest are in the East Midlands in England.

Glasgow East is 33rd, with a 37.81% increase in the level of child poverty in 10 years.

Glasgow North West was 35th, with a 37.66% increase in child poverty in the last 10 years.

The research, by poverty and homelessness charity Church On The Street, used the latest data from UK Parliament and the House of Commons to discover which UK constituencies had the biggest increase in absolute child poverty between 2014/15 and 2022/23.

The absolute child poverty level in each constituency is defined by the number of children aged 0-15 in the constituency in households where income is less than 60% of the 2010/2011 median household income.

Pastor Mick Fleming, founder of Church on The Street and author of Blown Away: From drug dealer to life bringer said: “The levels of poverty we have seen children enduring over the past 8-10 years has been absolutely shocking.

“Absolute poverty is a state of deprivation that children and young people - especially in the 21st Century, in what is supposedly one of the richest countries in the world - should never even think of having to endure. The new government must move to change the unacceptable living conditions for children and their families, or we risk losing an entire generation”.